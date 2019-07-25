Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Pat Atkins of Waverly at the Waverly Community House on North Abington Road. Pat Atkins is a previous board member and committee chairperson. JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Dorrance and Susan Belin in their home in Waverly. The Belins are the third generation of their family to support and volunteer at the Comm.

WAVERLY TWP. — Standing as a testament to a century of tradition and togetherness, the Waverly Community House has served its community well since it was presented to the township by the Belin family in 1920.

Pat Atkins, who moved to Waverly as a child, fondly remembered her growing up years. Her memories included dances, summer activities and concerts.

“The Comm had a weekend of entertainment. Everyone came out for it,” Atkins recalled. “It was like vaudeville. There were all kinds of acts that people did, comedy and music. I remember my sister dressed up like Phoebe Snow, and she sang. She had a beautiful voice. I also remember the Niles Brothers playing jazz. All three Niles brothers would sit at the piano and play together. It was amazing.”

Atkins married her husband John and lived in many places before returning to Waverly in 1973. They raised two sons, Carter and Timothy. Timothy settled in the area and now serves on the board of the Comm. Atkins served as chair of the antique show and the Comm’s House and Garden Show.

“The Comm has continued to be a vibrant part of the community. The Community house is beautiful and an asset to Waverly. They have always kept it well, even in lean times. The Comm has always been full of life.”

“Labor Day weekend was a big deal at the Comm with the tennis tournament. I remember watching the matches. There was a bull roast put on by the church across from the Comm every year. The meat would roast all day and the smells were wonderful. By the time you got to the tennis courts you could smell it and you were dying. After the tournament, we’d go and get a wonderful roast beef dinner. The church made the food, and they still do it every year.”

The tennis courts were recently refurbished. The Belin Memorial Garden now flourishes in the place where paddle tennis courts were located.

Dorrance and Susan Belin of Waverly fondly remembered playing paddle tennis as well as other activities their family enjoyed. The Waverly Women’s Club meetings, Boy Scouts activities, bowling, roller skating and dances were all held at the Comm.

The Belins moved to Waverly in 1971, where Dorrance grew up. Dorrance was involved in fundraising and he and Susan served on the Comm’s board. They raised three sons: Hedrick, David and Daniel.

“Our boys were always at the Comm,” Susan shared. “They participated in holiday pageants and summer camps.”

“They had bowling parties. There were two lanes and no pin setters, so guys would have to manually set up the pins each time.” Dorrance added with a smile. “I went to Boy Scouts at the Comm. Our boys did too. Growing up, I spent a lot of time at the Comm. They had athletic facilities, and I remember walking up the hill from the Waverly school to go to gym class at the Comm.”

Hedrick, the Belin’s oldest son, recalls gym classes and birthday bowling parties he attended as a child.

“I remember with one of the bowling lanes a trick would be to roll a gutter ball. It would pop out and take out the two pins on that side. It wasn’t an official bowling technique, but it worked at the Community House.”

The bowling lanes in the basement are gone now, but a preschool is in its place. Children still come to the Comm and find a safe place to learn and play.

Hedrick Belin now lives in Washington, D.C. but enjoys visits home. His parents still live on the property that has been in the Belin family for generations.

“The Comm has been the center of the community in many different ways,” he shared. “It has always brought people together.”

Hedrick recalled his early days in Cub Scouts and the pinewood derby races, the Labor Day tennis tournament, bull roast and a little candy shop in the Comm called The Canteen.

“The Canteen is gone now, but I remember it sold penny candy,” he said. “Mrs. Van Fleet would be there to make sure we didn’t take too much candy. We spent days on the playground and summers attending the Comm’s summer camp. It’s not there anymore, but there was a little concrete pool that we enjoyed. The Comm was a great place for kids to gather.”

Hedrick shared it is important for the Comm to stay relevant while remaining true to its founding vision and values.

“It was one of the tenants set out by my great-great-grandparents to create this place, the Waverly Community House, to bring people together and unite people as well as teach philanthropy and civic engagement,” Hedrick said. “But we need to also understand that it is a shared responsibility of the community to ensure that it continues.

“The Comm is such a gift that has become a necessity,” Atkins said. “I really believe that maintaining and supporting the Comm is important for the generations that come after us. These children that are attending the Comm’s Summer Camp now will grow up and it will be their time to support and carry what others have worked so hard to preserve.”

“I think the building sets the tone,” Susan Belin shared. “It speaks of Waverly and tradition.”

The preservation of the building is important to the people of Waverly.

“Waverly is a vibrant community,” Dorrance shared. “The building tells those who come here, ‘this is a special place.’”

Generations come together at the Comm. Old mingle with young and generations of Waverly residents welcome new neighbors. Although new programs and events are planned, the heart of the Waverly Community House remains.

“My hope is that the DNA, the essence, the vision and the values of the Comm stay the same, even though the program offerings and physical imprint may change and evolve over time,” Hedrick Belin said. “It has only worked for the past hundred years because it’s embedded in the community and people have supported it. It will only continue to work if the community takes ownership of it. Lots of buildings can be used. But the people using this building are also building something greater. The Comm is a wonderful architectural structure, but at the end of the day it is the people inside the building who give it life.”