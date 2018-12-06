PHOTO COURTESY OF ELAN GARDENS Elan Gardens Senior Living was the host for the day at St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen on Nov. 20. The board president and three staff members volunteered to help prepare the meal. Elan Gardens is a non-profit organization that takes pride in working with other non-profits to make its community a better place to live. From left: Bobbie O’Donnell, Ann Miles, Bob Hersh and Mia Jacobs.