PHOTO COURTESY OF ELAN GARDENS Residents of Elan Gardens Senior Living in Clarks Summit shared their stories of living in the Hill Section of Scranton with Jennifer Rhoads, University of Scranton theater director on Wednesday, March 13. The university is creating a play about the residents of the Hill Section of Scranton both past and present. The residents enjoyed reminiscing and story telling about the old days. Members of the university will come back to Elan Gardens to share the play after the performance in May.