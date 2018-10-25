PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ELAN GARDENS Elan Gardens residents Dorrie Dickstein, left, and Jane Propper pose by the senior living facility’s collection container for the Feed a Friend Program. Residents and staff are excited to give back to the community, and anyone in the area may drop off non-perishable goods between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily at the facility, 465 Venard Road. The last day to drop items off is Thursday, Nov. 15. For more information, call Bobbie O’Donnell at 570-585-4400.