SCRANTON — Officials at Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area (LHV) announced the opening of the Educational Mini-Grants award round for the 2018-2019 academic year. Grantees can receive up to $1,000; past recipients were awarded up to $500.

Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers are invited to apply to the 2018-2019 Educational Mini-Grant Program by Monday, Oct. 15, at noon.

LHV will award grants (up to $1,000) to educators in Lackawanna County to produce heritage, art and/or environmental projects. Grantees will be notified of their award in late October, and will be invited to an awards ceremony in November.

The Educational Mini-Grant Program affords educators a unique opportunity for funding to produce classroom or community projects. Projects should promote students’ understanding and appreciation of the Lackawanna Valley’s rich heritage and how it contributed to the nation’s development, or expand the students’ understanding of their role as caretakers of the environment, particularly in the Lackawanna River watershed. The projects must take place between Dec. 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Complete program guidelines and the grant application are available online at bit.ly/2hcHu64. For more information, contact April Rogato, LHV executive assistant, at 570-963-6730, ext. 8200 or arogato@lhva.org.