SUBMITTED PHOTO Area children hunt for treats at South Abington Recreation Park during a past Easter Egg Hunt/Candy Scramble, sponsored by The South Abington Lions Club and Chinchilla Hose Company.

Every Easter Sunday, my kids, granddaughter, niece and nephews frantically run around my yard hoping to find the colorful, goody-filled plastic eggs that are well hidden by me.

The amount of excitement and drama that this annual tradition brings is comparable to the Super Bowl. Even the big kids keep coming back for “The Hunt” year after year. It wouldn’t be Easter without it.

This year, Easter Sunday is April 21, which is great because it gives us a little more time to thaw out from this crazy winter and think spring. And it gives families in the Abingtons more time for community fun leading up to the big day.

Mari Olshefski, president of the South Abington Lions Club, said her organization is in enthusiastic planning mode for The Easter Egg Hunt/Candy Scramble that the Lions Club has co-sponsored with the Chinchilla Hose Company for the last 10 years.

The event, for kids age 10 and younger, is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at South Abington Recreation Park. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will move inside the Chinchilla Hose Company building at 113 Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township.

Participating children will get to hunt for candy, and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance. Two bicycles will be awarded as grand prizes.

Olshefski said the event is an opportunity “for our organizations to give back to the community.”

She said the amount of participants vary from year to year, usually depending on the weather.

“We have had from 50 participants to several hundred,” she said.

Here are some other Easter-related events in the Abingtons that your family might enjoy:

Ukrainian Pysanky Eggs: Friday, April 12 from 6-7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State Street, Clarks Summit. Tammy Budnovitch will teach this beginner class on the basic steps on creating a Pysanky egg using a hands-on, step-by-step approach to help students decorate their own eggs. The class is sponsored by Oliver, Price & Rhodes, Attorneys at Law.

Cost is $20, plus a $15 supply fee. All supply costs are to be paid to the instructor on the night of the class. Register by the end of today at gatheringplacecs.org.

The Comm Family Easter Party: Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Township. Participants can visit with the Easter Bunny, indulge in a pancake breakfast and bring their own baskets for an egg-ceptional Easter egg hunt. Games and crafts will be available.

Cost is $15 per person. Tickets are available online at waverlycomm.org or by visiting The Comm’s office. No tickets will be available at the door.

Sensory Friendly Easter Party: Saturday, April 13 from 3-5 p.m. at The Waverly Community House. The Comm will host this event for all children with special needs and their families. Highlights will include photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, crafts and games.

Cost is $5 per person or $20 for families of four or more. All proceeds will benefit The Comm Interactive Center.

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. For kids in sixth grade or younger.

Register by emailing KenM14064@comcast.net with child’s full name, age and parent/guardian’s full name. Registration deadline is Wednesday, April 17.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.