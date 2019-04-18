CLARKS GREEN — For the fifth consecutive year, Clarks Green Assembly of God presented “SONrise- The Drama” this past weekend.

“This year we scheduled three showings,” said Linda Corey, director of the production. “It’s also our largest cast, with over 50 people involved.”

Corey began rehearsals in January. She has years of experience both directing and acting.

“The Lord led me here to Clarks Green Assembly, and I am thankful I was able to use my theatre experience here,” she said.

“SONrise” is described as “a dramatic theatrical portrayal of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, the Son of God.”

“I do change it every year,” Corey said. “Some things stay the same. We always have Jesus’ baptism by John the Baptist and end with his death and resurrection. But this year, I developed scenes to focus on the Jewish leader’s relationship to the Roman rulers who were there at the time of Jesus’ arrest and crucifixion.”

Corey shared that there is a lot of history and political tension around the story of Jesus. She explained that Herod, a notorious king, and Pilot, the Roman ruler, were political foes, but had one thing in common: neither wanted to be responsible for Jesus’ crucifixion.

“Typically, Jewish leaders stayed out of the way of the Roman rulers. They had their own laws and customs. But here, they are trying to use Pilot to get their way,” Corey said. “If either Pilot or Herod had an uprising, they could lose their jobs. They just want the issue of Jesus of Nazareth to go away. But the Jewish leaders weren’t letting this go. Our drama revealed how they plotted to get rid of Jesus. They manipulated Pilot to get what they wanted and they did it at night, under cover of darkness.”

Julio Asencio of Clarks Summit played the part of Pilot.

“Pilot wanted to keep the peace,” Asencio said. “He was in a sticky situation and in the end he gave up and gave the crowd what they wanted. He washed his hands of it. It’s the lesser of two evils in his mind, but it was his ruling that ultimately allowed Jesus to be crucified and his soldiers who nailed Jesus to the cross.”

“SONrise” revealed, through drama and music, the temptation, miracles and relationships of Jesus. It also portrayed his betrayal by Judas, as well as his death and resurrection.

Tammy White of Newton Township played the part of Mary Magdalene.

“It (the drama) is a good reminder about what is important,” White shared. “This is Easter. This is what it’s all about, at its core. Because of Jesus, Easter changes everything. We wanted to share that.”

White and other vocalists sang in the production. Several musical numbers were written by Corey.

“I took some popular music that the audience would recognize ... and I wrote new words to the songs. It’s a musical retelling of the story and gift of Christ,” Corey said.

Dance performances were written into the drama and a comedy scene, ‘No Place Like Rome’ was added.

Several actors played more than one role.

“It’s just an amazing bunch of people we had involved this year,” Corey said. “We had all ages. The youngest is less than a month old. And one of our cast members is legally blind. Our choreographer, Sarah Jayne is excellent. God gave me a vision for what it could be this year and then he brought me the people who could take that vision and make it happen.”

Corey’s son, Sam, played the role of Jesus, and her step son, Dez Jr. played Judas.

“Many members of the Corey family are in it,” Corey said. “Our church is heavily involved. Members of our congregation and the community are in the cast and crew.”

Deb Miller of Newton Township helped with the costuming for the production.

“A lot of the costumes, we had from previous years,” she said. “But we have a lot of children in it this year so I had to make some new ones.”

Set, tech and prop crews worked behind the scenes. Because Corey also played the role of Jesus’ mother, Mary in the drama, she had assistants who directed and organized the cast back stage.

“It’s like many moving pieces of a giant puzzle,” she said.

“SONrise” is one of many community events put on by Clarks Green Assembly of God Church throughout the year.

“There is so much love in this congregation,” Corey shared. “It’s a congregation that loves the community and is always welcoming to everyone.”

Missed it?

Keep track of events at Clarks Green Assembly of God by visiting the church’s website,

cgassembly.com, and following its Facebook page at facebook.com/cgassembly.