CLARKS SUMMIT — Lois Burns enjoys playing and teaching others the game of bridge. She, along with her husband, John “Jack” Burns, play several times a week at the NEPA Duplicate Bridge Center.

The couple founded the group and run the game on Thursdays and Sundays in an empty storefront by Gerrity’s in Clarks Summit.

Chris Stevens runs the game on Fridays.

The bridge game is run by the American Contract Bridge League.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. The cost to play is $8.

At a recent game, there were 20 people playing duplicate bridge with four at each of the five tables.

The cards are placed in a holder and each player selects 13 cards from the holder to start. Everyone has a chance to bid and the highest bidder gets the contract. The players bid for the number of tricks they think they can take. A player can bid or pass. The cards are then played. Tricks are counted for scoring and scores are recorded on a computer.

The group plays with bidding cards. They are placed on the table so people do not have to remember the bids.

“I moved to the area from Florida to be near my son,” said one player, Harold Soskin. “I have been playing bridge on and off for about 50 years and I play four times a week. I don’t get out much so this is my social outing.”

“People see us as they pass by to shop,” said Stevens. “We have a good time playing bridge. Everyone knows each other and they always come back to play.”

The game is played with partners. Some people come with their partner and others are assigned a partner when they arrive. Everyone is guaranteed a partner.

“We have played at many sites including fire station halls and churches,” said Lois Burns. “We were fortunate to find this spot.”

“I couldn’t play anything else so I play bridge,” said Jack Burns. “I am always a competitor.”

“Bridge is the best game in the whole world,” said player Gretchen Jack. “I never had any lessons and I love to play cards. When my husband passed away, I was looking for a social activity. This gets me out of the house and allows me to interact with others. I even play in Florida when I am there.”

“Bridge is a great exercise for the mind and prevents Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Lois Burns. “It is fun and a social outlet. You get to meet so many wonderful people. You can remain active playing bridge when you can’t do other things.”

“I am teaching all my friends how to play bridge,” said another player, Sally Fishbeck. “I have 12 new people in Clifford learning to play. I may have everyone in Clifford learning to play bridge.”

A donation is made to a local charity after the game. Donations have been made to Saint Joseph’s, United Neighbor Centers and the Family to Family Thanksgiving program.

There is a lending library with books on bridge for people to borrow and to return.

New players are always welcome. A beginner’s group is being planned for January.

Stop by Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. or call 570-954-3430 or 570-954-3657 to learn more.