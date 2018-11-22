SCRANTON — Backyard Ale House hosted the Downtown Hoedown for Hope Saturday, Nov. 10 to benefit the Newton Township-based biborifut Marley’s Mission.

The evening included silent auctions, raffles, drink specials, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment provided by Light Weight and more.

Support is the key to the fundraising success of Marley’s Mission “where hope comes alive for children and their families who have experienced trauma.” Proceeds from the event will provide equine-assisted psychotherapy (EAP) at no cost to children in the region who have experienced trauma. All items were donated by local merchants and friends of Marley’s Mission.

For more information, visit marleysmission.com.