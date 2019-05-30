Article Tools Font size – + Share This



S. ABINGTON TWP. — Her swing looks just fine.

It’s her home run trot that could use a little work.

Abington Heights center fielder Bailey White couldn’t help but poke fun at herself following her monster afternoon that lifted the Lady Comets to a 9-1 win over Wallenpaupack on May 24 in the District 2 Class 5A semifinals.

(Editor’s Note: The Lady Comets were scheduled to play Pittston Area on Wednesday in the District 2 Class 5A championship game. This edition went to press before the game was played.)

White hit a three-run homer, drilled an RBI double and singled twice, but it was her wind-aided moon shot in the third inning that provided the punch to lift her team into the championship game.

“I figured it was going to get caught but I’m taught to just run right through and act as though it’s going to drop,” White said. “When I looked I didn’t think it was out until I saw the umpire and I got really excited.

“I’m still working on the trot, but it’s not working out. I’m still going around too fast. Hopefully, I’ll have more opportunities to work on that.”

It was just White’s second homer of the season, and snapped a 1-1 tie.

White didn’t think the ball was going to carry.

“I thought it was just another popup. That’s what I’ve been expecting lately,” said White, who extended her hitting streak to nine games and raised her average to .429. “To have a decent game, I felt really, really good about it.”

It wasn’t the home run that gave her the confidence she felt she’s been lacking. It was a solidly ripped infield single an inning earlier that led to Rachel McDonald’s sacrifice fly to knot the game.

“That hit gave me a really good feel for what the pitcher was doing,” White said. “I decided I was going to keep riding that out and it kept working.”

Meanwhile, Mara Hamm continued to baffle hitters. Losing pitcher Maddie Schmalzle doubled and singled, but after some early trouble, Hamm faced just one batter over the minimum in the third through sixth innings.

“She was trying to figure out the umpire’s strike zone and once that was determined, we were able to go from there and she pitched awesome,” said catcher Nina Kozar, who was 2 for 2 with a pair of walks and three runs. “It’s great when you have a pitcher who is so consistent and accurate. Wherever I tell her to pitch it, 90 percent of the time it’s in that location.”

The defense was superb, too. Shortstop Maria Tully went deep in the hole to backhand a hot shot in the third, then raced into foul territory down the left-field line to glove a popup to end the fourth.

“Outstanding plays,” Hamm said. “It makes me feel so much more confident when my players are making great plays behind me and I know I can get away with giving up a hit here or there because they have my back. It seems routine after practicing with them so long that they can make great plays.”

Tully also helped trigger a five-run sixth with her perfect two-strike bunt single that followed McDonald’s single.

Two passed balls and an RBI grounder by Hamm upped the lead to 6-1, and Catherine Anne Kupinski crushed a two-run homer to center, her 11th of the season.

“Going into the season I was focused on making great contact rather than hitting home runs every game,” Kupinski said. “That last pitch was right on the sweet spot.”

So was White’s RBI double to left that capped the scoring.

