SCRANTON — Dominant. From start to finish.
Pittston Area’s Alexa McHugh had a brief first-inning moment where she didn’t look like she was in charge.
Catherine Anne Kupinski beat out a tapper down the third-base line, and Nina Kozar followed with a single through the right side.
After that, the senior right-hander mowed down Abington Heights hitters, and was pretty impressive with her bat, too.
The result was a 5-0, 11-strikeout shutout for McHugh and her Lady Patriots teammates, and a second straight District 2 Class 5A championship.
The first inning was the best shot for the Lady Comets (18-2), the only time they got a runner past first on McHugh.
“We had our chances but we couldn’t get that one hit, Abington Heights coach John Kelly said. “She did a great job on the mound for them.
“We knew coming in she was good, probably the best pitcher we’ve seen this year, and we’d have to play our best game. Unfortunately, we just didn’t hit.”
Abington Heights scratched out just two singles and a walk over the final 6⅓ innings as McHugh retired 19 of the last 22 she faced.
“They did what they had to do,” Kelly said. “They got some runners in scoring position. We were in good position with 0-2 counts and we put balls where they could put it in play.
“They’re a good-hitting team and hats off to them.”