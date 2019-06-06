Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Pittston Area’s Gabriella Para is safe at second as Abington Heights pitcher Mara Hamm throws to Maria Tully to try to get an out during the PIAA District 2 Class 5A softball championship at the University of Scranton’s Magis Field on Thursday, May 30. CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Shaelyn Kobrynich makes a catch for an out during the PIAA District 2 Class 5A softball championship against Pittston Area at the University of Scranton’s Magis Field on Thursday, May 30.

SCRANTON — Dominant. From start to finish.

Pittston Area’s Alexa McHugh had a brief first-inning moment where she didn’t look like she was in charge.

Catherine Anne Kupinski beat out a tapper down the third-base line, and Nina Kozar followed with a single through the right side.

After that, the senior right-hander mowed down Abington Heights hitters, and was pretty impressive with her bat, too.

The result was a 5-0, 11-strikeout shutout for McHugh and her Lady Patriots teammates, and a second straight District 2 Class 5A championship.

The first inning was the best shot for the Lady Comets (18-2), the only time they got a runner past first on McHugh.

“We had our chances but we couldn’t get that one hit, Abington Heights coach John Kelly said. “She did a great job on the mound for them.

“We knew coming in she was good, probably the best pitcher we’ve seen this year, and we’d have to play our best game. Unfortunately, we just didn’t hit.”

Abington Heights scratched out just two singles and a walk over the final 6⅓ innings as McHugh retired 19 of the last 22 she faced.

“They did what they had to do,” Kelly said. “They got some runners in scoring position. We were in good position with 0-2 counts and we put balls where they could put it in play.

“They’re a good-hitting team and hats off to them.”