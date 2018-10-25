Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE JOSEPH W. HALL MEMORIAL AUXILIARY

The Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary and Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc. will hold its third annual roast beef dinner and basket raffle Saturday, Oct. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the fire hall, 321 Bedford St. Take outs are available. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-586-9241 and a limited number will be available at the door. THey are $13 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. Proceeds will benefit equipment maintenance and new equipment purchases. Committee members are, from left: Carolee MacDonald, Nancy Ayers, Mari Bowen and Jessica Scharle.