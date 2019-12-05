Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, will host or participate in the following events this month. For more information, call 570-587-5663.

Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. VFW House Committee meeting, followed by the VFW monthly meet at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m. Holiday Spin. Prizes will include turkey, ham, bacon and beef/pork roasts. Also includes a buffet and giveaways.

Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. The VFW auxiliary will hold its Christmas meeting/dinner at Gin’s.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. VFW district 10 will hold a Christmas party at Gino Merli Veterans Center.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Wand’ring Aloud, a band playing music of the 1960s-80s.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Club closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve party. Details to follow.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Marilyn Kennedy will perform at the New Year’s Eve Party.