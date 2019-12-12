Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., will host the following events this month. For more information or to register as needed, call 570-587-3440.

HIGHLIGHTS

Libraries in Lackawanna County are collecting mittens, gloves, hats and socks for St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton throughout the month of December. See the flyer at any library for more information.

If you are interested in being a featured local artist and exhibiting your artwork at a Lackawanna County library, the library has space. Artists are featured during a specific month and do an artist talk/artist meet-and-greet where members of the community are invited. The libraries are currently scheduling for 2020 so reach out if you would like more information: RRoberts@albright.org.

The Library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. The Library will also be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

ALL AGES

Pet Adoption Day

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a few furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required.

Signing Santa

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 6-7 p.m. Refreshments served. Sponsored by the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Insulin support group

Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents, and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. Our theme is “A Taste of Mindfulness.” A certified mindfulness specialist will share and demonstrate the effectiveness of mindful eating. No registration required.

Little Women discussion and movie

Saturday, Dec. 21 from 2-4:30 p.m. in preparation for the new movie coming out on Christmas Day, a rewatch of the Winona Ryder version of Little Women (1994). Come at 2 p.m. for a short discussion of the book, or just at 2:30 for the movie. Giveaways and snacks will be provided.

Closed For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 Library is closed but is open 24/7 at lclshome.org/abington.

Closed For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Tuesday, Dec. 31 & Wednesday, Jan. 1 Library is closed but is open 24/7 at lclshome.org/abington.

ADULTS

Caring Hands

Every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group, that creates things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to, Get involved in one of the many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Mahjong

Every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Join a group of National Mahjongg League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

Families Helping Families

Every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Scrabble

Every Thursday from 12:30-3 p.m. Join an enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a game. No registration necessary.

Latin Language Club

Every Friday from 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

SENIORS

Craft & Chat

Thursday, Dec. 12 and 26 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Drop-in help desk

Friday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. This drop-in event will allow you to bring your device, whatever it is, for some one-on-one time. Ask a staff member how to download apps, turn on the flashlight, stream content, whatever.

Books + Bites

Monday, Dec. 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Welcome to our newest book club. A selected book will be discussed while eating and enjoying specially curated food which relate to the book in some way. The book discussion will focus on Let the Great World Spin: A Novel by Colum McCann.

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers

Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers is a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Its mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome.

Civil War round table

Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7-8:30 p.m. A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics.

Afternoon book club

Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2-3 p.m. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Annie Barrows and Mary Ann Shaffer.

Paper Crafting with Maria Pappa

Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. Theme: Winter Greetings. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

All-day Craft & Chat

Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

TEENS

Teen Reading Lounge

Teens: Grades five through 12. Friday, Dec. 13 from 4:15-5 p.m. End your week hanging out with friends and discussing the latest book. The book is “Children of Eden” by Joey Graceffa. Snacks will be plentiful and there will be an accompanying art project. Each participant will receive a copy of the book to keep. Ask for it at the circulation desk when you sign up.

Holiday fun night

Teens: Grades five through eight. Friday, Dec. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Get in the spirit of the season with holiday karaoke, cookie decorating, homemade poppers and more.

CHILDREN

Homeschoolers @ the library

Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attention homeschooling parents, bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. Children: Grades K-6.

After School Legos

Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Come and build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. All LEGOs will be provided. After building what you would like, take it apart to use the pieces next time. No registration required. Children: Grades K-4.