CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., will host the following events this month. For more information or to register as needed, call 570-587-3440.

HIGHLIGHTS

Libraries in Lackawanna County are collecting mittens, gloves, hats and socks for St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton throughout the month of December. See the flyer at any library for more information.

If you are interested in being a featured local artist and exhibiting your artwork at a Lackawanna County library, the library has space. Artists are featured during a specific month and do an artist talk/artist meet-and-greet where members of the community are invited. The libraries are currently scheduling for 2020 so reach out if you would like more information: RRoberts@albright.org.

ALL AGES

Star Wars Movie Marathon

Saturday, Dec. 7 beginning at 11 a.m. Come for a re-watch of the first two Star Wars movies in the recent sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Stay for one or both. Snacks will be provided. Bring blankets and pillows if you’d like. Costumes are encouraged. Come and view the movies with other fans. The Force Awakens will begin at 11 a.m. and The Last Jedi at 1:30 p.m.

Pet Adoption Day

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a few furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required.

Signing Santa

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 6-7 p.m. Refreshments served. Sponsored by the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Insulin support group

Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents, and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. Our theme is “A Taste of Mindfulness.” A certified mindfulness specialist will share and demonstrate the effectiveness of mindful eating. No registration required.

Little Women discussion and movie

Saturday, Dec. 21 from 2-4:30 p.m. in preparation for the new movie coming out on Christmas Day, a rewatch of the Winona Ryder version of Little Women (1994). Come at 2 p.m. for a short discussion of the book, or just at 2:30 for the movie. Giveaways and snacks will be provided.

Closed For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 Library is closed but is open 24/7 at lclshome.org/abington.

Closed For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Tuesday, Dec. 31 & Wednesday, Jan. 1 Library is closed but we’re open 24/7 at lclshome.org/abington.

ADULTS

Caring Hands

Every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group, that creates things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to, Get involved in one of the many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Mah Jongg

Every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Join a group of National Mah Jongg League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

Families Helping Families

Every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Scrabble

Every Thursday from 12:30-3 p.m. Join an enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a game. No registration necessary.

Latin Language Club

Every Friday from 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

Stamp -N- Swap

Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your current stamping projects and craft informally with other paper crafters. There will be opportunities to swap and create projects that other participants have designed. No registration necessary.

Charles Dickens tea

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1-4 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit as you listen to the daughter of Charles Dickens (portrayed by costume historian and author Deborah Courville) share about his beloved novel, A Christmas Carol. The historic Tripp House is the perfect place to welcome the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future into your holiday celebration! “Our Cabaret Carolers” will provide festive, live music and a full tea spread of sandwiches and sweets is sure to satisfy. Bring a friend to enjoy this wonderful afternoon out. Tickets are $40 for non-library cardholders and $35 for library cardholders. Seating is limited. No refunds.

Candle lighting

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. Friends and families of those who have lost children, family or friends will gather as part of a worldwide event creating a 24-hour wave of light across the globe to give all bereaved families and friends everywhere the opportunity to remember those no longer with us. The event will begin with registration at 6:30 p.m. with lighting of the ceremonial candle at 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a flameless candle to participate in the candle lighting. After the candle lighting there will be time for fellowship and remembrance. Attendees are also invited to bring pictures of their loved one for a table of remembrance. There will be a reading the names of all children who have departed during the program; register names at the beginning of the event so that there is a complete list of all names.

Elder law clinic

Monday, Dec. 9 from 1-4:30 p.m. Sponsored by Lackawanna Pro Bono.

SENIORS

ACL Social Justice Book Club

Monday, Dec. 9 from 6-7 p.m. The last Social Justice Book Club of 2019. This group meets quarterly to read and discuss a book which speaks to and comments on past and current social justice issues. This month the book is, “Blueprint for Revolution” by Srdja Popovic. Pick up your copy at the circulation desk when you sign up.

Essential Oils with Kristy Bayle

Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Theme: Make your own essential oil Christmas gifts. Choose from four different gifts you can make. Make one or make all four. Materials fee is $5 per gift.

Mystery Book Club

Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7-8:30 p.m. Reader’s choice of any by Anne Perry’s Christmas Series.

Technology scheduling session

Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session.

Craft & Chat

Thursday, Dec. 12 and 26 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Drop-in help desk

Friday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. This drop-in event will allow you to bring your device, whatever it is, for some one-on-one time. Ask a staff member how to download apps, turn on the flashlight, stream content, whatever.

Books + Bites

Monday, Dec. 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Welcome to our newest book club. A selected book will be discussed while eating and enjoying specially curated food which relate to the book in some way. The book discussion will focus on Let the Great World Spin: A Novel by Colum McCann.

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers

Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers is a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Its mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome.

Civil War round table

Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7-8:30 p.m. A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics.

Afternoon book club

Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2-3 p.m. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Annie Barrows and Mary Ann Shaffer.

Paper Crafting with Maria Pappa

Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. Theme: Winter Greetings. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

All-day Craft & Chat

Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

TEENS

Pokemon Club

ACL TRL Social Justice Book Club Teens: Grades five through eight. Monday, Dec. 9 from 5-6 p.m. A special Teen Reading Lounge which meets quarterly to discuss social justice issues based on a book. This month is “Blueprint for Revolution” by Srdja Popovic. Pick up your copy at the Circulation Desk when you sign up.

Teen Reading Lounge

Teens: Grades five through 12. Friday, Dec. 13 from 4:15-5 p.m. End your week hanging out with friends and discussing the latest book. The book is “Children of Eden” by Joey Graceffa. Snacks will be plentiful and there will be an accompanying art project. Each participant will receive a copy of the book to keep. Ask for it at the circulation desk when you sign up.

Holiday fun night

Teens: Grades five through eight. Friday, Dec. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Get in the spirit of the season with holiday karaoke, cookie decorating, homemade poppers and more.

CHILDREN

Storytimes for Children

Baby, Toddler, and Preschool Storytimes will resume in January. Ages 0-5.

Holiday Storytime

Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10:30-11 a.m. Holiday and winter stories, songs and craft. Siblings welcome. Children: Ages 2-5

Sensory Playtime

Friday, Dec. 6 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sensory play and activities with a holiday twist for your birth to age 3 child. Drop in any time during the hour. Children: Ages 0-3

Frozen Bash

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit with Frozen-themed stories, songs, crafts and snacks. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Dressing up is encouraged.Holiday cookie decorating

Monday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit and decorate some cookies to take home. All materials and supplies provided. Drop-in any time between 6:30-7:30. Registration is requested. Children: Grades K-4.

Block party

Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animal and people. There are only two ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. Children: Ages 2-7.

Read to Dogs

Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get in some reading practice with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. No registration required. Children: Grades K-4. Homeschoolers @ the library

Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attention homeschooling parents, bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. Children: Grades K-6.

After School Legos

Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Come and build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. All LEGOs will be provided. After building what you would like, take it apart to use the pieces next time. No registration required. Children: Grades K-4.