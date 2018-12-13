Abby Peck has fond memories of making wreaths at the Waverly Community House (Comm) for the holidays with her mother, Rosamond ‘Roz’ Peck and grandmother, Mary Reifsnyder.

“I remember walking home from kindergarten at the Waverly school,” she said. “Stopping in at the Waverly Community House, there would be my grandmother and my mom, making wreaths.”

The women were part of a group that decorated the Comm each year.

“As new people came and moved into the area and were interested, my mom began to teach them how to make wreaths. I remember the smell of the greens, everybody chatting,” Peck reminisced. “The next day, the Comm would be decked out with wreaths on all of its windows.”

Wreath-making at the Comm has been an annual event for about 60 years. Peck carried on the tradition after her mother died in April, 2004.

Roz Peck was active in the community. Responsible for starting an environmental group that got a strip mine bill passed in Washington, D.C., she also formed the Countryside Conservancy in 1994. The organization currently protects 510 acres and is developing the trolley trail, an idea of Rosamond’s.

“Roz was very innovative and creative,” Bonnie Alco said of her friend. “She was concerned with the community - how it served people and how the people served it. She was a remarkable woman.”

Maria Wilson, executive director of the Comm, agreed. “She was ahead of her time. I know she is hovering over us today. I can still smell her rose perfume. She was a great friend.”

A huge pile of greens donated from local farms awaited the wreath-makers at the Comm on Friday, Dec. 7. Refreshments were provided and the volunteers got to work, bending wire coat hangers into circles. The greens were cut and gathered into small bunches then wired in a pattern onto the hanger frame, creating wreaths that would be hung by ribbon on the Comm’s windows. Crafters could also make a wreath to take home; a bit of tradition to deck their own abode.

“It’s a wonderful idea for Christmas,” Jeneane Adams said. “I’ve been coming for 14 years and I love the togetherness. It’s a very nice event.”

Adams and her daughter, Erika Adams Henderson make the wreaths for the front door of the Comm and the post office.

Peck loves to see her mother’s community tradition continue.

“She was the kind of mom ... if you had to go to the mom-store and pick one out, you’d pick her. There was really nothing she couldn’t do,” Peck shared. “At Christmas we would string popcorn and make sugar and gingerbread cookies in all different shapes. When they came out of the oven, they were soft and we would take an awl and make a hole in the top so they could be hung. We iced them and that would be the primary decoration on our tree. It was great because we could just eat the ornaments right off the tree.”

“She even made Christmas cards. She was an overachiever I guess,” Peck said, laughing. “My siblings and I decided it took four of us to make one of her.”

Peck is quite an achiever herself.

After graduating from college, she went on to be a member of the U.S. National Team and an Olympian. Competing in the women’s rowing competitions in both the ’84 and ’88 Olympic games and many national and international competitions, she won numerous medals and awards. She lived in Boston for 25 years before moving back to the Abingtons. After her parents’ deaths, Peck stayed in the area, going on to established PAISBCK, a non-profit that works to improve quality of life and wellness for cancer patients.

“I’m glad I’m here,” she said as she gathered greens together. “I could spend another 25 years in Boston, and I had a lot of wonderful friends there, but I still wouldn’t have the community that I have here. There are people here who were my grandparents’ and parents’ friends.

“I also love that I get to carry on the tradition of wreath-making at the Comm. I love when communities have traditions and opportunities for people to connect and gather. I think traditions like this are dieing out. So it’s nice to have a part in keeping it going.”

As community members drive by the Comm this holiday season and see the gathers of greens, formed into wreaths, perhaps it will inspire them to gather with loved ones and form new traditions worth passing on for years to come.