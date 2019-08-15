Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Matthew Merolla of Dalton will perform in a recital Friday, Aug. 23 at Saint Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Scranton.

SCRANTON — Baritone, Matthew Merolla of Dalton will perform in a recital of classical singing, Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m at Saint Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 Taylor Ave.

A few of his favorites which he will sing include excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah” and two famous Italian folk songs: “Torna a Surriento,” and “O Sole Mio.”

Refreshments will be served.

Admission is free; donations are accepted to help further Merolla’s career as he travels to Europe for his studies.

Merolla, a Lackawanna Trail High School alum, is a sophomore vocal performance major at Mansfield University and has been studying classical music for the past two years. Last year, he performed in Mansfield Opera Theater’s production of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte,” and this year he will play the role of Guglielmo in Mozart’s “Opera Buffa, Cosi Fan Tutte.”

As a member of Mansfield’s Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz group, he fills his schedule with the thing he loves most. Merolla has a passion for singing and takes every opportunity to improve and share his talent with those around him.