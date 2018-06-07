Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Familetti

Calling all kids: It is time for our summer opening event and you are invited.

Daria Music will present “World Music Jam” Monday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton Streamside Park. This concert will include some of the best-loved music from around the globe. It is free for all ages and open to the public. We hope many families can join us in beginning a summer of fun filled events, activities and programs at the Dalton Community Library.

This year’s summer program is taking on a new name. Instead of Summer Reading Program, it is now called Summer Quest. This new name is quite appropriate for us since the Dalton Community Library holds many different kinds of summer activities every year. We’ll have some oldies but goodies like yoga for all ages, story time, and art. We’ll also unveil some brand new programs that will be a lot of fun for the kids.

Registration is necessary for children to participate in any activities and will be available throughout the summer. It will begin on Monday, June 18 at the opening event. How easy it will be for families to come see a great music event and register for exciting summer activities all in one stop.

Summer Quest ends on August 10.

It’s always a lot of fun with the kids at Dalton Community Library.

If you have questions, email me at

JFamiletti@albright.org or call the Dalton Community Library at 570-563-2014.

For the adults, the Mahjong group will continue to play on Monday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. during the summer.

The Bridge group will also continue through the summer at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

The Friends of the Dalton Community Library would like to thank everyone who visited the herb sale last month. The group worked hard to provide a variety of herb plants and customers seemed very pleased. Thank you for supporting our Friends group.