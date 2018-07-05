Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Summer Quest and activities are running in full speed at the Dalton Community Library this July.

We had our opening event at the end of June with Daria Music, which was quite entertaining. Thank you to all the families who supported our library and our programs by coming to the park that morning. We had a great time, and we hope you did too.

We’re in the thick of things with activities on Tuesdays this month. We’ve got yoga with Yoga Journeys instructor Melissa Russo. Some of our activities include art, game time, LEGO and Keva block building, and a new group called “Quest Changers.” We also have Story Time, which the kids get excited about. We’re having fun and sharing a lot of laughs while enjoying our activities and friends.

After all, that’s what summer is about for kids at the Dalton Community Library.

In addition to our weekly programs, there is a lot of encouragement for the kids to read and/or listen to books. Taking out books from the library is a fantastic way to get children excited about reading or listening to stories. Here at the library, we keep track of children’s reading time totals, and the children earn special prizes and coupons. During Summer Quest, the children get special bags for their library books, stickers, tattoos and other extras that they enjoy.

Everyone is going home with smiles on their faces after receiving so many cool prizes.

There is still plenty of time to register children for our activities and Summer Quest program. Stop in the Dalton Community Library to sign up, get a schedule and join the fun. The kids are having a blast.