DALTON — Here comes March and we’ve got some new events at the Dalton Community Library, where there’s always something to do or learn.

This month, our afterschool group, Kid’s Crew, will be working on computer coding. The group will meet on Mondays from 4-5 p.m. All elementary-age children are welcome. To register or for more information, email JFamiletti@albright.org.

The Saturday Spotlight group discussion that takes place on the last Saturday of every month chose it’s March book. We’re really happy to share that, “The Shadowland” by Elizabeth Kostova will be the topic of the group’s next discussion on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. Anyone who would like to read this book and share their opinions is invited.

Each spring and fall, we promote our Book & Bake Sale. The next one will be held April 27 – the Saturday after Easter. Let your family and friends know the date, since we’d hate to see anyone miss this great sale.

The county’s Winter Reading Challenge last month was a lot of fun and successful. Thank you to all who registered at the Dalton Community Library, and to everyone who participated during January and February. The children loved receiving their Smart Cookie bookmarks and stickers, and listening to so many wonderful books. Adults enjoyed this challenge too, as they came in to borrow books.

As always, we hope this month is a good one for everybody. Please check in with the Dalton Community Library with any questions about programs or items we offer.

Enjoy March!