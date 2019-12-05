Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DALTON — Every December, it’s heartwarming to look back on the year and remember all the things that were special at Dalton Community Library. We think about the people who helped us enjoy another wonderful year of patronage, programming, friendship and good times.

Along with seeing our familiar patrons checking out books, we have had wonderful people stop in to participate in programs. Our Mahjong players, bridge group and book club members are just the friendliest.

As for the children and their families who attend our kids’ programs, during both the school year and summer, they bring energy to our days. Our story time group is comprised of loving and caring families that not only meet for story time, but have extended friendships into making park visits and play dates.

This year’s summer activities flew by, and with the help of generous volunteers, we had yoga, children’s first aid, computer coding programs, STEM programs, and puppet story times.

This year’s fall and spring book and bake sales were helpful and exciting for our library. The days of the sale bring a great sense of community and support to us. This means so much to everyone who works hard for our sales. We may be a small town library, but we have big hearts, and so do our patrons. Thank you for all the support.

This month, Lackawanna County libraries will hold a collection of children’s gloves, hats, mittens and scarves to give to St. Joseph’s Center. Help the kids at St. Joe’s stay warm and cozy this winter by making a donation at any Lackawanna County library.

The next Saturday Spotlight book club meeting will be held on Jan. 25. It will be a reader’s choice gathering. Each person attending is asked to bring a short synopsis of a book and tell why or why not you would recommend it to the group. All are welcome to this first meeting of the new year.

All of us at the Dalton Community Library wish our community a merry Christmas, happy New Year, and very happy holiday season.

Best wishes in the new year!