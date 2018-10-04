Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DALTON — It’s Book and Bake Sale time. We have a busy month ahead of us at the Dalton Community Library and we are ready for it. We will host our fall Book & Bake Sale Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We have so much to offer at this sale – a lot of fiction and non fiction books, children’s books, biographies, mysteries, magazines, DVDs, VHS tapes, books about gardening, animals and crafts. In particular, we have a lot of art books on our sale shelves. If sketching or painting is an interest, check out the art section of the sale. Items are organized for easy browsing with people available to help find exactly what you’re looking for.

Now is a great time to stock up on items for winter reading, or maybe gift giving. There are many possibilities with our large selection and a lot of items in new condition. This sale is cash only, with affordable prices. Most items range as low as 25 cents to $1.

Remember, along with our book sale, we also have a bake sale. Cookies, breads and brownies are always on our goody table. Grab a great book or two, and satisfy your sweet tooth all in one stop.

Children’s programs

The children’s programs at the Dalton Community Library are off to a great start this fall. Story Time has been full of fun while hearing books, enjoying age appropriate activities and sharing time together with friends. The children have been busy exercising their memory, finding items that match each other, playing with STEM toys and reviewing numbers, colors and the alphabet.

What an enjoyable time we have.

Our Kid’s Crew group has been spending time after school on Tuesdays using magnets, building, doing art and engaging in discussions about school, sports and books.

During October, the Lackawanna County Library System is participating in Operation “Dear Santa.” This is a county-wide collection of gently used books to help make Christmas happy for some children in our community. Patrons may bring a gently used book to any Lackawanna Library to donate this month.

Keep in mind that Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 8. The library will be closed this day.

We hope everyone can make some time to attend our Book & Bake Sale. It’s always nice to see friendly faces.