DALTON — Welcome, March! This month we hope to have more sunlight during our days and look forward to the first official day of spring. Dare we begin to feel spring fever?



Over the past weeks, many patrons have been attending our programs during the long winter days. Our mahjong group and bridge group have many players stopping in to play each week, enjoying the friendly competition and socializing. The children who visit the library enjoy seeing their friends too. Our storytime group and local preschool came together recently for a special “Winter Quest” gathering. The theme was “Any Way You Slice It.” The kids listened to fun stories, made a pizza craft and received special pizza-themed prizes like scented stickers and bookmarkers. What a fun time everyone had, and we’re thankful to all who participated. For anyone interested in receiving information about our children’s

storytime or other programs, email JFamiletti@albright.com for special programming details, dates and times.

This month, the Dalton Community Library and all other Lackawanna County Libraries will be accepting donations of pet food and other items to benefit Meals on Wheels “Treasured Friends” program, which delivers the items along with meals to elderly pet owners. Acceptable donations include small bags of pet food, blankets, collars, leashes, litter scoopers, food bowls and treats.



Looking ahead to April, keep in mind that we will hold our Spring Book and Bake Sale. Anyone who wishes to bring book donations, please bring them as soon as possible since plenty of time is needed to organize this sale. We sincerely appreciate all donations.

Enjoy the beginning of spring! Be sure to stop in the Dalton Community Library or give us a call 570-563-2014 with any questions.