DALTON — Happy New Year! We hope everyone enjoyed their holiday and made time to do what brings them happiness.

Let me begin 2020 by sharing information about our library that allows everyone to use it to the fullest. The address for the Dalton Community Library is 113 East Main St. in Dalton. Our weekly hours of operation are: Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. For convenience, we have a book return drop box outside to use during hours the library is closed. When the library is open, patrons can call us for assistance at 570-563-2014. At all times, our website is available atlclshome.org/dalton, and program questions can also be emailed to JFamiletti@albright.org.

Our library has a lot to offer, and programs are available weekly. There are mahjong games on Mondays and Thursdays beginning at 10 a.m., Bridge is played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., and there are two monthly book club discussions. January’s Saturday Spotlight book club will meet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. This month’s meeting will be a reader’s choice gathering. Each person attending is asked to bring a short synopsis of a book and tell why or why not you would recommend it to the group. All are welcome The second book club meeting always takes place on the third Tuesday of the month, in the afternoon. Information for this meeting can be received by emailing JFamiletti@albright.org. These adult programs have inviting members who are willing to teach their games and have fun sharing their experiences.

Tuesday mornings at 11 a.m. is our library’s story time. We listen to stories, then have fun crafting, building and sharing time together while learning. We plan this group accordingly during the winter months to ensure everyone’s safety in case of bad weather. For anyone interested in joining the story time fun, email

JFamiletti@albright.org. Schedule changes will be shared when necessary. Keep an eye out for special after school groups, too, as the students get back into the swing of things after the holidays.

Stop in the Dalton Community Library during this new year to see what’s new and what’s being planned. There’s a lot to see and do.