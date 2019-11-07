Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The season of fall is certainly here. The scene outside of drifting, colorful leaves lets us know that winter is near. More time is being spent inside by many people, but as the temperature cools, The Dalton Community Library is full of warm and friendly faces, able to brighten anyone’s day.

Stop in some Monday morning and meet our joyful mahjong players who are sure to show patrons that libraries are not only for reading books. They’re phenomenal players and teachers for anyone who wants to learn the game. They begin at 10 a.m., right when our library opens on Mondays and Thursdays.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, our Saturday Spotlight book club will discuss the book, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple. The discussion begins at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome. This is an intriguing group that meets on the last Saturday of the month.

The libraries of Lackawanna County are taking a collection this month for Friends of the Poor. Help keep some children in our community warm this winter by donating pajamas, nightgowns, slippers or robes in sizes for newborns up to age 12. Donations can be brought to the Dalton Community Library or any Lackawanna County Library.

November is a busy month, so keep the following dates in mind when the Dalton Community Library will be closed.

■ Nov. 11: closed for Veterans Day

■Nov. 28 and 29:

closed for Thanksgiving break.

It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is this month. We hope everyone takes time to spend with their families and enjoys a well-deserved break.

Last, but not least, we’d like to thank everyone who participated in last month’s Fall Book and Bake Sale. It was great seeing so many supporters and friends who stopped in to shop. As always, it is with the community’s help that we thrive and continue to serve the best we can.

A special thank you to the following businesses that made donations: Beta Bread, McGrath’s Pub & Eatery, and Starbucks in South Abington Township.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving.