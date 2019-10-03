Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DALTON — Next up on the Dalton Community Library’s busy agenda is the Fall Book and Bake Sale. Yes, it is that time of year already. Get ready to find various bargains in a one-stop shopping place. The event will be presented Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Our sale area is teeming with books, DVDs, CDs, and more. Parents, take note: there are shelves and shelves of children’s books. We have a plethora of cookbooks. There is also a large number of books considered “coffee table” books, which are interesting books that no one should overlook. As always, for the customer’s easy browsing, all books at our sale are organized and priced with many items as low as 25 cents to $1.

It will be worth your time to stop in and peruse this sale. There’s truly something for everyone.

Along with the book sale, I must mention the bake sale. Cookies, breads, brownies and more are on sale this same day. While exploring the wide array of books, let your nose guide you over to our baked items. Everything is reasonably priced and marked. No one should leave without a yummy treat.

Since these sales are neatly organized, we politely ask patrons not to bring in book donations during October. Our volunteers need time to prepare. We will begin accepting donations again next month, starting Nov. 1. Thank you for your patience as this month’s book sale is being set up.

Enjoy October! Hope to see everyone on the 19th.

Jennifer Familetti is program coordinator at the Dalton Community Library.