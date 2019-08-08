Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Here we are at the beginning of August, and I can’t believe how quickly summer is passing. I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful season. Spending time with family, going on vacations and getting plenty of sunshine is my wish for all.

We’ve been enjoying many summer activities at the Dalton Community Library with the children and their families. What fun we’ve had watching a magic show, doing yoga classes, being creative with art, providing safety programs and sharing time to build and learn together. The activities we’ve had have been both educational and fun. Although during August our Summer Quest will come to an end, there’s still time to enjoy the last few weeks for anyone interested.

During August, the libraries in Lackawanna County are accepting donations for the Ronald McDonald House in Scranton. With your donations, the Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families with seriously ill or injured children in area hospitals. Donated items needed are:

■ Paper plates

■ Paper cereal bowls

■ Freezer bags

■ Plastic silverware

■ Dish detergent

■ Pot scrubbers

■ Trash bags

■ Window cleaner

■ Febreeze disinfectant spray

■ Furniture polish

■ Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

■ Fabric softeners

■ OxiClean

■ Laundry detergent

■ Lint rollers

■ Stain remover

Donations can be dropped off at any Lackawanna County Library System location.

In preparation for the September Saturday Spotlight book club, we’d like to spread the word that the group has chosen the book, “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama for its monthly selection. We hope everyone takes time to read this book and joins the group at the end of next month on Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

The more, the merrier.

Best wishes to all of the children in our area beginning a new school year this month. Take a deep breath, do the best you can, and remember to take time out to have fun.