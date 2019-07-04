Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DALTON — Happy July! We’ve finally reached summer and sunshine, and it feels so good.

Our Summer Quest activities began at the Dalton Community Library, and it’s been a busy start. A yoga class, making art, hearing stories and doing STEM activities are some quests we’ve had fun with so far.

A special butterfly activity sheet is new this summer for kids and their families. Color in a picture of a butterfly as you complete the kindness tasks or activities written inside the picture. Tasks such as “hold the door for someone” or “count fireflies at night” are just two of many. As each task is completed, it will result in a beautiful and colorful butterfly. The kids will have time to share their experiences and how fun it was completing the activities and tasks.

Our goal this summer is not only to keep kids visiting the library, but to also keep them active, kind and reading.

Registration for “A Universe of Stories” Summer Quest will continue through July. Stop in if your family hasn’t already done so.

There will be a special presentation on Tuesday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the library. “Conductor Cody” will present his train-themed magic show. We know it will be exciting, so don’t miss this free event at the Dalton Community Library. If you’re lucky, maybe Conductor Cody will choose you to assist him in one of his magic tricks. This county-provided program is great for all ages. Please call if there are any questions: 570-563-2014.

Throughout the summer months, our regular adult programs will also continue to meet. Mahjong is Monday and Thursday mornings at 10. Bridge is played Tuesday mornings at 10. Newcomers are welcome to both groups.

During July, the libraries in Lackawanna County are collecting baby items for the St. Joseph’s Baby pantry including: baby toiletries, cribs and sheets, diapers up to size 6, towels and washcloths, onesies, and sleepers. Baby food, formula, clothes, car seats and monitors are welcomed, too. They will also accept strollers, play pens, Pack ‘n Plays, bouncer seats, swings and high chairs. All donated items can be taken to any Lackawanna County Library.

This month in Dalton is the Dalton Fire Company’s Carnival. This year it will be held from July 9-13. There is always fantastic food, fun rides, parades and plenty of friendly faces.

There are so many things to do during July. Keep the kids happy by stopping in the Dalton Community Library to grab some books, enjoy a couple of activities and make a few friends to share some laughs with during our Summer Quest.

Jennifer Familetti is the program coordinator at Dalton Community Library. Reach her at jfamiletti@albright.org.