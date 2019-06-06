Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Hello, June. We’re so happy you’ve arrived. It’s time for summer weather, school vacation, relaxed schedules and library activities for the kids to enjoy.

I’ve received emails at the Dalton Community Library requesting specific summer activities, and your requests been granted. The Summer Quest theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

This year at the library, we’ll give you game time, a cell phone safety program, library hunts, STEM building, school-age first aid and crafting. We’ll have art programs, computer coding and a special program called “communications” that we will talk about sign language, braille and other languages. We’ll also have a special magic show everyone is invited to the afternoon of July 9.

There is so much to be excited about, and we’re happy to begin all the activities in June.

Registration for this year’s Summer Quest begins Monday, June 17. Stop in the Dalton Community Library to register, or if you’ve registered in the past, email JFamiletti@albright.org to say hello and get information as it becomes available. We’re looking forward to seeing all our summer families and providing another fun-filled schedule.

We’d like to thank everyone who visited last month’s herb festival, held by the Friends of the Dalton Community Library. It was one of the most beautiful days. So many people visited and bought different kinds of herbs. The Friends of the Dalton Community Library were delighted to see everyone enjoying their time and taking advantage of their sale.

The library will be open during its regular schedule everyday during June, and following regular hours which are: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and closed on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The libraries of Lackawanna County are collecting small items to donate to the Lackawanna County Prison. During June, collections will be taken to donate for Christmas in July next month. A specific, helpful item asked for donation for men is wrapped candy. Specifics for women’s items are socks, candy, toothpaste, soap, VO5 shampoo (without conditioner) and Suave shampoo. Patrons may drop off their Christmas in July item this month at any Lackawanna County Library.

Enjoy June and the beginning of summer!