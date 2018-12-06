Article Tools Font size – + Share This



I’ve decided to dedicate my year-end column to the people of our community. I frequently mention the exceptional families we have visiting the Dalton Community Library. Whether it’s an adult group gathering, or a children’s activity, families have shown support in many ways.

There’s been children I’ve seen growing up before my eyes while visiting for a book or doing research for school. There are families we’ve watched expand from two people to five people that spend time in our children’s room sitting on laps listening to, “Green Eggs and Ham.” We’ve witnessed changes and how we’ve supported each other through both good and bad times.

Our little hometown library is a place that’s hosted book discussions, educational classes for school age children, summertime activities, and story time parades that march through our children’s room on any given Tuesday morning. We are inviting to those who are new and encourage them to absorb the comfort that our community and library expels.

Throughout the past year, we’ve had Mahjong players sharing laughs, bridge players sharing strategies, book clubs sharing insight, teachers sharing lessons, children sharing stories and families sharing time.

Did you know that during the summer, we enrolled more than 100 children just in Dalton in the Summer Quest program at our library? We’ve given away free tickets to children’s workshops and shows at the Scranton Cultural Center. We’ve also invited the public to our Book and Bake Sales where the organized shelves are full of items because of generous donations made by patrons. We hope to continue to bring opportunities to our community with events to share and learn, and we also hope that the Dalton Community Library holds a special spot in your heart because our patrons certainly hold a special place in ours.

Thank you for visiting the library, attending our programs and book sales.

Thank you for this support and all the smiles that are brought throughout the whole year.

December happenings

Although this month is a busy one, keep in mind during December the Lackawanna County libraries will take a collection of hats, gloves and mittens for St. Joseph’s Center. Help the kids at St. Joe’s stay warm and cozy this winter with a donation that can be brought to any Lackawanna County Library.

Also during December and the beginning of January, there are some holiday dates that the Dalton Community Library is closed. These dates are: Monday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1.

All of us at the Dalton Community Library wish everyone a happy Hanukkah, merry Christmas and happy New Year.