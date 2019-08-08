Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES A Dalton Community Open Mic event will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 5-8 p.m. at the Dalton Fire Company Station 5, 109 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton. Poets, comedians, storytellers, musicians and dancers are all welcome. For more information or to sign up in advance, call 570-280-0292.

DALTON — Poets, comedians, storytellers, musicians and dancers are welcome to participate in the Dalton Community Open Mic Night set for Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at Baily Hollow Hall in the Dalton Fire Company Station 5, 109 S. Turnpike Road. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. to allow performers to sign up and prepare for the show.

Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.

“Open mics are rewarding,” said event organizer, Greg Palaskas. “I have been a music teacher giving private lessons for about 15 years, and I love to work with new students. It is so rewarding to watch them grow and obtain the next skill level. At that stage, we switch focus from learning to read, write and practice music to working with other musicians in bands and performing in front of audiences.

“Open mics like this are a great opportunity to get those experiences and help build confidence in performing music or sharing your stories, poetry or jokes with family and friends.”

Palaskas said he and Brent Tripp, fire company lieutenant, “kicked the idea around” back in May, then ran it by Justin Sturdevant, president.

“We all agreed the project would benefit the community,” Palaskas said. “We officially presented the idea for the event at the fire company board meeting in June to get feedback from the rest of the board members. It was a unanimous decision and they agreed to sponsor the event providing the location and support.”

Palaskas added he’s hosted and performed in open mics in the area off and on for the past 20 years. He plays a variety of instruments with a focus on percussion. For this event, he is serving as organizer and sound man. He will also provide equipment and musical instruments at the event.

McGrath’s Pub will donate food for the event.

“There are so many talented people in our area,” said Palaskas. “The local schools have great music programs with a lot of talented students. ... Not to mention the huge amount of local bands and artists who have been performing in our area for years.”

“We encourage all musicians, poets, comedians, storytellers and performers of all kinds to come take the stage, and we encourage the rest of you to come support these talented people as our audience, have some food and some fun,” Palaskas said. “If we get enough interest, we will continue this event every month.”

For additional information or to volunteer for the event, call 570-280-0292 or visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2OG7dI2.