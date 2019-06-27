Article Tools Font size – + Share This

EMMA BLACK FILE PHOTO / SUBURBAN Madison Howell of South Abington Twp. at a previous year’s carnival.

DALTON — The Dalton Fire Company’s annual carnival will be presented Tuesday through Saturday, July 9-13 at the carnival grounds on Bank Street. Gates open at 6 p.m. every day.

All rides are one set price every day.

Events and entertainment throughout the week include:

Tuesday:

■ Live music by Paul Laquintano

Wednesday:

■ Live music by Flaxy Morgan

Thursday:

■ Live music by Old Friends

Friday:

■ Live music by Inside-Out Band

■ Firemen’s Parade at 7 p.m.

Saturday:

■ Live music by Mace in Dickson

■ Grand prize drawing