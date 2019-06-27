DALTON — The Dalton Fire Company’s annual carnival will be presented Tuesday through Saturday, July 9-13 at the carnival grounds on Bank Street. Gates open at 6 p.m. every day.
All rides are one set price every day.
Events and entertainment throughout the week include:
Tuesday:
■ Live music by Paul Laquintano
Wednesday:
■ Live music by Flaxy Morgan
Thursday:
■ Live music by Old Friends
Friday:
■ Live music by Inside-Out Band
■ Firemen’s Parade at 7 p.m.
Saturday:
■ Live music by Mace in Dickson
■ Grand prize drawing