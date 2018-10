Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The runner-up team members, from left: Vic Purdy, Jim Fitzsimmons, Ryan Laubach and Allen Wehler. PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY THE DALTON METHODIST CHURCH First place winners, from left: Mark Seamans; Bette Connell and Scott Cresswell.

DALTON — The Dalton Methodist Church’s 21st annual golf tournament was held Sept. 22 at Lakeland Golf Course in Fleetville.

Members of the first place team include Mark Seamans, Bette Connell and Scott Cresswell, with a score of 7 under par.

The runner-up team members are Vic Purdy, Jim Fitzsimmons, Ryan Laubach and Allen Wehler, with a score of 3 under par.