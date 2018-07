Article Tools Font size – + Share This

EMMA BLACK / ABINGTON SUBURBAN FILE PHOTO Piper Breig of South Abington, left, and Emiline Black of Honesdale enjoyed a ride at the Dalton Fire Company Carnival in 2017.

DALTON — The 96th annual Dalton Fire Company Carnival will take place July 10-14 at the Dalton Carnival Grounds on Bank Street. Gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. each night.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

Tuesday: Paul Laquintano

Wednesday: Flaxy Morgan

Thursday: Old Friends

Friday: Orange

Saturday: Mace in Dickson.

The firemen’s parade will step off at 7 p.m. Friday, and a grand prize drawing will take place on Saturday.