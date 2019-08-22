Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS GREEN —Cub Scout Pack 251 will hold its annual registration drive Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. by the pond at Hillside Park.

Kids will have the opportunity to fish with other Cub Scouts and meet den leaders to learn more about the program.

The pack will also have registration nights at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, on Sept. 5, 6 and 11, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade or 5-10 years of age will participate in many age-appropriate and fun activities.

Cub Scouts are rewarded for learning life skills and values while participating in events such as camping, hiking, fishing and crafts.

For more information, contact Cubmaster Shawn at 570-878-5171 or Jim at 570-499-2269.