SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Registration is now open for Clarks Summit University’s (CSU) Big Blue Basketball Camp. Young athletes entering first through eighth grades can enjoy a week focused on sportsmanship, fun and basketball fundamentals at CSU’s Recreation Center on campus.

The camp will run July 1–5, with no camp on July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. First through fourth-grade athletes will participate from 9 a.m. to noon. Fifth through eighth-grade students will enjoy camp from 1:30-4:30 p.m. A discount for multiple campers of the same family is available.

Wes Uffelman, athletic director and assistant men’s basketball coach, says the camp not only teaches fundamentals of the game of basketball, it also “uses the game of basketball to teach kids the fundamentals of life.” He believes it is fulfilling to see the children grow and improve their skills.

Brian Deschaine, CSU’s head men’s basketball coach, will lead the camp as director. He previously coached at the high school level stateside and at William Carey Academy in Bangladesh.

As a four-year letter winner and a three-year starter, Deschaine played college basketball at Eastern Nazarene College, where he was a member of the 1996-97 ECAC Championship Team. He earned a degree in psychology at Eastern and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education and Master of Education from CSU.

Through the camp, he hopes to connect with the community around the university.

“We’re new to the area,” he said. “Our kids are getting involved with local sports teams, and I’m looking forward to taking this opportunity to grow more relationships with the community.”

Not only does he have experience as a coach, athletic director, physical education teacher and principal, Deschaine also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He has 18 years of experience leading camps for elementary school age children, and he also brings a unique perspective as a father to three boys around that age range.

“It’s an opportunity for them to be active and learn the game of basketball from a fundamental perspective,” Deschaine said. “We coach in a way they can learn basketball and also have fun doing it. The goal is for them to learn to enjoy the game.”

Counselors, many of whom are CSU student-athletes, enjoy passing on their knowledge to the younger students. While campers learn how to improve in basketball, the student-athlete coaches build leadership and teamwork skills.

Samuel Dodd, a junior at CSU, helped coach at the camp last summer, which helped him discover a love for teaching.

“It’s an opportunity to let them give back to the community and pass on things they’ve learned to the kids ... They’re looking to invest in the kids and connect with them,” Deschaine said.

Big Blue Soccer Camp

CSU will also host a Big Blue Soccer Camp for young athletes Aug. 12–16. For more information about that and the basketball camp, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/bigblue, call 570-585-9322 or email sportscamps@ClarksSummitU.edu.