Abington Ecumenical Ministerium held Abington Area Crop Hunger Walk on Earth Day on the Countryside Conservancy Trail. Ministerium is composed of area churches including Catholic, United Methodist, Baptist, Presbyterian, Assembly of God, Lutheran & Epiphany.

More than 130 walkers turned out and raised more than $7,000 in donations.

Walkers were encouraged to go the six miles, which is the average distance people in third-world countries walk for water. All ages were represented at the walk.

A portion of the proceeds went to Dalton Food Pantry, Northern Lackawanna Food Share, Friends of the Poor, St. Francis Soup Kitchen and Keystone Rescue Mission. Additional money will also help end hunger around the world through the programs of Church World Service.