SUBMITTED PHOTO Abington Area CROP Hunger Walk, a 3.5-mile walk on the Trolley Trail to the Ackerly Ball Field and back, will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Dalton Fire Company. Check-in is at 1:30 p.m. Walk benefits five local agencies (Dalton Food Pantry, Northern Lackawanna Food Share, Friends of the Poor, Keystone Mission and Saint Francis Soup Kitchen) and the world hunger ministries of Church World Service. Manning’s Mobile will sell ice cream at the end of the walk and will donate a percentage back to the walk. To register online, visit crophungerwalk.org/clarkssummitpa. For more information, contact Karen Rickaby at kdavis75@hotmail.com.