People can get a head start on their holiday shopping at the Clarks Summit Elementary School craft and vendor fair Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A vast array of vendors will be on hand, and admission is free. Each vendor will donate a raffle item.

“This is the second year for the craft and vendor fair,” said Courtenay Degnon, third- and fourth-grade special education teacher and event chairperson. “I enjoy attending craft fairs, and we knew we had the space to hold a successful event.”

Christopher Hall, a fourth-grade teacher at Clarks Summit Elementary, will participate as a vendor.

“I use a machine called a lathe that turns the items I make such as custom pens and bottle stops,” Hall said. “I use a scroll saw to make artwork such as ornaments. I use all types of wood from every continent. I like to show off the different wood and how unique the items are.”

Katie Lane, Karen Purdy and Hall are also helping with the event.

Third-grade teacher David Temprine will offer his handmade candles for sale.

The Abington Heights varsity swim team will have a bake sale, and there will be other food and beverages to purchase in the cafeteria.

The proceeds will be used for the school’s positive behavior intervention and support program in which students can earn Comet cash for being respectful, responsible and ready.

Good behavior is shown in the school, on the playground and on the busses. Blue and white signs throughout the school reference good behavior, and stars are in the school’s windows to remind the students about good behavior.

“Last year, there was a raffle and only two students in each homeroom were selected. This year, we changed it so every student has a chance to earn Comet cash,” said Degnon.

“This year, it is not luck-based,” said Mason Malysa, fourth grade. “This year makes me happy. I worked hard last year and was not always chosen. This year everyone gets to go to the store.”

Some examples of good behavior the students are rewarded for include using a quiet voice in the hall, being focused and ready, packing up materials, doing homework and cleaning up after lunch.

Some of the things a student can purchase with their Comet dollars are lunch with the principal, sitting in the principal’s chair, being a helper in another classroom, sitting anywhere at lunch and small prizes.

Once a month, a special event is planned for the students such as a visit from Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton, New York, a playground day, a pep rally and a laser show.

“This encourages positive behavior and teaches the students to be kind and helpful.” said Jessica Giermanski, kindergarten teacher.

“I like the prizes and being rewarded for good behavior,” said Katie Giermanski, a fourth-grade student and daughter of Jennifer Giermanski.

Her brother, Andrew Giermanski is in second grade.

“I want to buy things,” he said.

They made a video that taught other students about the program, and it was shown at the beginning of this school year.

“We are improving the program each year,” said Degnon. “The kids are excited about it, and they become good citizens in the classroom and community.”