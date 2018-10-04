Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Raymond Joseph Bates III, Factoryville, and Celeste Dawn Bell, Clarks Summit.

• Angelia Marie Polasky and Domenic Carl Rosiak, both of Clarks Summit.

• Lisa Marie Metzgar, Clarks Summit, and Michael John Kammerer, Old Forge.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Sarah A. Madden, Dickson City, to Lucy Angela Hufford, South Abington Twp.; a property at 516 Miles Ave., Dickson City, for $153,000.

• David and Betty Lackey, Clarks Green, to Joshua A. and Kristen M. Stewart, Lackawanna County; a property at 407 Venard Road, South Abington Twp., for $176,000.

• Terry and Cheryl Betts, Clarks Summit, to John Roy Thompson II, Lackawanna County; a property at 625 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, for $83,000.

•Saroj and Selina Shrestha, Dunmore, to Neelkumar P. Javia and Alvish B. Bhut, Clarks Summit; a property at 908-910 Harrison Ave., Scranton, for $85,000.

• Robert and Susan Murphy, Benton Twp., to Robert Murphy and Stephanie Chesik, Benton Twp.; a property in Benton Twp. for $250,000.

•L. Paul and Sandra R. Morgan, South Abington Twp., to Sean M. Lehman, Plains; a property at 1105 Meadow Lane, South Abington Twp., for $180,000.

LAWSUITS

• Randy Klimek, 41 Sandpond Road, Hamburg, N.J., v. Millett Real Estate, 101 Old Lackawanna Road, Clarks Summit; Hampton Inn Bloomsburg Inc., 101 Old Lackawanna Road, Clarks Summit; Hampton Inn Sayre Pennsylvania LLC, 101 Old Lackawanna Road, Clarks Summit; Hampton Inns Management LLC, 7930 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, Va.; Hampton Inn Sayre, 3080 N. Elmira St., Sayre; Hilton Hotels Corp., doing business as Hampton Inn, 933 Civic Drive, Beverly Hills, Calif; seeking an amount in excess of $50,000 plus interest and costs on six counts, for injuries suffered by the plaintiff’s child at an indoor swimming pool Oct. 26, 2016, at the defendants’ property; Todd A. Johns, attorney.

ARDS

The following were admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for

other crimes:

• Carissa Yildirim, 23, 1117 Sloan St., Scranton, arrested Oct. 16 by South Abington Twp. police for DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

BENCH WARRANT

Judge Andy Jarbola issued a bench warrant for failure to appear on fines and costs:

• John Kravets, 113 N. State St., Clarks Summit; $8,706.23.