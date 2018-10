Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Joseph J. Lubas, South Abington Twp., to Ronald and Margaret Parasole, Scranton; a property at 1218 Layton Road, South Abington Twp., for $205,000.

• David J. and Amy A. Decker, Huntsville, S.C., to Prental 1 LLC; a property at 422-424 Melrose Ave., Clarks Summit, for $227,500.

• David J. and Amy A. Decker, Huntsville, S.C., to Prental 1 LLC; a property at 414-416 Melrose Ave., Clarks Summit, for $217,500.

• David J. and Amy A. Decker, Huntsville, S.C., to Prental 1 LLC; a property at 430 Melrose Ave., Clarks Summit, for $30,000.

• David J. and Amy A. Decker, Huntsville, S.C., to Prental 1 LLC; a property at 613-615 619-621 Shady Lane, South Abington Twp., for $435,000.

• George A. Harris to D&G Trust; a property in Scott Twp. for $105,000.

• Kyle Robbins and James Hadsell, also known as James Hadsell Jr., Broward, Fla., to David Dean, Lackawanna County; a property at 321 Greenwood Ave., Clarks Summit, for $142,000.

Robert G. and Virginia A. Jones, Dalton, to Katie A. Blood, North Abington Twp.; two parcels in North Abington Twp. for $170,000.

Steven and Teri Curran, North Abington Twp., to Derek J. and Rebecca Gaughan, North Abington Twp.; a property at 103 Comegys Road, North Abington Twp., for $405,000.

Margaret Kurey, Ransom Twp., to Michael Belfanti, Ransom Twp.; a property at 2413B Ransom Road, Ransom Twp., for $240,000.

John P. and Joanne M. Pesota, Dickson City, to Ryan and Kaitlin Summa Heins, South Abington Twp.; a property at Crossgate Drive, South Abington Twp., for $73,000.

Christopher J. Bianchi and Jessica L. Toro, now by marriage Jessica L. Bianchi, South Abington Twp., to Nileshkumar V. and Anjanaben N. Patel, Scranton; a property at 1182 Audubon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $308,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Faye E. James, 812 Ash St., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Larry and Patricia Wolyniak, 104 S. Keyser Ave., Old Forge.

• Patricia Marie LeStrange, 315 Ayla Lane, Dalton, letters testamentary to Clifford LeStrange, 18 Millstream Lane, Stony Brook, N.Y., and Renee Heisler, 332 Pulaski Road, Kings Park, N.Y.

• Lawrence LeStrange, 315 Ayla Lane, Dalton, letters testamentary to Clifford LeStrange, 18 Millstream Lane, Stony Brook, N.Y., and Renee Heisler, 332 Pulaski Road, Kings Park, N.Y.

• Margaret R. Jenkins, Abington Manor, Edella Road, Clarks Summit, letters of administration to Clifford LeStrange, 18 Millstream Lane, Stony Brook, N.Y., and Renee Heisler, 332 Pulaski Road, Kings Park, N.Y.

Katherine Julia Drake, 44 Hosfeld St., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Darrell A. Drake, 4205 SW 185th Ave., Miramar, Fla.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

Melissa K. Cruciani, Olyphant, v. Mark Vincent Cruciani, Clarks Summit; married June 30, 2012, in Scranton; pro se.