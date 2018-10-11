Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Alice Claire Messler and Joseph Andrew Badamo, both of Clarks Summit.

• Jason Robert Bone, Port Griffith, and Alexis Marie Goreschak, South Abington Twp.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Myranda Stark, Dalton, v. David Stark, West Abington Twp.; married Oct. 10, 2014, in Clarks Summit; Anne Marie Howells, attorney.

• Elizabeth Smith, Clarks Summit, v. Larry Arvin Smith Jr., Factoryville; married June 1, 2011, in Clarks Summit; pro se.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Christiana Trust, a division of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust series 2012-15, to Sergey and Tanya Sidelnikov; a property on Brookside Road, Dalton, for $85,000.

• Wells Fargo Bank NA, Frederick, Md., to Dung Vu Thi, as trustee for Dung VT Cremer Revocable Trust, Clarks Green; a property at 304 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green, for $119,900.

• Johanna R. and Eric N. Davis, Scott Twp., to Dean and Sarah Elizabeth Pettinato, Scott Twp.; parcels in Scott Twp. for $179,900.

• Boston Land Co. Inc., South Abington Twp., to Raymond J. and Linda M. Shuma, South Abing­ton Twp.; a property at 50 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $275,182.

• ARM Realty Inc., Hudson, Fla., to Robert Fluet and Christo­pher Negado, Harrington Park, N.J.; a property in Benton Twp. for $420,000.

• Robert and Dinah McCarthy, South Abington Twp., to Robert J. Jr. and Kristin J. Weiss-O’Don­nell, Avoca; a property at 214 Cherry Circle, South Abington Twp., for $242,500.

• Donald E. and Bonnie L. McCall, Clarks Summit, to Eric E. and Mary E. Griffin, South Abington Twp.; a property at 516 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit, for $137,800.

• Julie L. Lasalle-Mates and Russell F. Mates to Michael David and Michele Lianne Sac­co; a property at 104 Sean Drive, South Abington Twp., for $270,000.

• J. Briggs McAndrews, Sackets Harbor, N.Y., Helen McAndrews Salamone, Edgartown, Mass., Dennis C. McAndrews, Wayne, in their capacity as beneficiaries and trustees of the McAndrews trust, and Brian H. McAndrews as beneficiary, to Lorraine and Nathan Trygar, Clarks Summit; a property at 610 McAndrews Road, Moscow, for $101,500.

• Aminderjeet S. and Simrat Kaur Aulakh, North Abington Twp., to Dennis E. Phelps and Patricia J. Fox, Hop Bottom; a property at 220 Grouse Hill Road, North Abington Twp., for $335,000.

• Catherine L. Feeney, South Abington Twp., to Peter P. and Jane Tayoun, Waverly Twp.; a property at 151 Jermyn Drive, Waverly, for $344,300.

• Robert J. and Janet M. Hoffer to Aaron J. and Channon M. Cunningham; a property at 432 Dogwood Drive, South Abington Twp., for $195,000.

• Leslie Marie Seal and Kimberly Ann Lisack, personal representatives of the estate of Karen Tasonyi, also known as Karen J. Tasonyi, Peckville, to Raymond B. Rowe, South Abington Twp.; two parcels at 109 Ontario St., Blakely, for $144,200.

• Cleve and Jayne Coldwater, Clarks Summit, to Michael and Ann Elizabeth Sparacino, Dickson City; a property at 206 Whitetail Lane, South Abington Twp., for $372,500.

• Patrick E. and Heather O. Spillane, Clarks Summit, to Matthew and Arianne Slocum, Scranton; a property in Newton Twp. for $761,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Kenneth M. Shepard, 314 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit, letters of administration to Tonya Shepard, same address.