PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Thorn Law Group PLLC, Washington, D.C., to Amy H. Lange, South Abington Twp.; a property at 19 Waterford Road, Abington Meadows, South Abington Twp., for $237,500.

■ David R. and Sandra M. Weinerth, Ransom Twp., to Tony Maury, Dickson City; a property at 2415 Ransom Road, Ransom Twp., for $220,000.

■ KML Law Group P.C., attorney-in-fact for Fannie Mae, also known as Federal National Mort­gage Association, Dallas, Texas, to Benjamin J. Grzybowski; a property at 307 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., for $89,000.

■ Susan M. Nichols, as executrix of the estate of Lillian Saracino, also known as Lillian M. Saracino, Clarks Summit, to Stephen M. and Regina J. Mansour, Scranton; two parcels in Scranton for $189,750.

■ Cornell Young, Scranton, to Pureko LLC, Dalton; a property at 401 W. Market St., Scranton, for $90,000.

ESTATES FILED

■ Leo P. Del Prete, 2476 Bald Mountain Road, Ransom Twp., letters testamentary to Lee Ann C. Lenceski, same address.

■ Arlene N. Klien, 9194 Valley View Drive, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Janice Stratton, 205 Hostetter Lane, Lancaster, and Joann Swift, 12891 S. Shore Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

■ William D. Beecham, 100 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Keith Noakes, 818 N. Rebecca Ave., Scranton.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

■ Pamela R. Arcure, Waverly Twp., v. Anthony J. Arcure, Waverly Twp.; married July 1, 2016, in Lackawanna County; Frank J. Ruggiero, attorney.