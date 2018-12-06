Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSE

■ Carmen A. Brutico III and Margaret E. Brittain, both of North Abington Twp.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Deborah Elfstrom, South Abington Twp., to 327 John St. LLC, South Abington Twp.; a property on John Street, South Abington Twp., for $68,000.

■ Wilmington Savings Fund, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, to Robert Clark; parcels in Ransom Twp. for $43,000.

■ Jennifer Houston, attorney-in-fact for Russell Nichols Jr., to Jose Musses; a property at 1421 Heart Lake Road, Scott Twp., for $153,700.

■ Aloysius T. and Carol M. Hughes, South Abington Twp., to Dewan N. Islam and Shamsun Nahar Dipti, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1003 Green­briar Drive, South Abington Twp., for $242,050.

■ Gretchen A. Jack, Benton Twp., to Shawn and Laura Smith, Moscow; three parcels in Benton Twp. for $517,000.

■ Wilfred Mendez, South Abing­ton Twp., to Jamie L. Mon­tella and Jared Eigen, Waverly, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 121 Echo Lane, South Abington Twp., for $215,000.

■ Robert and Christine Par­chinski to Eric M. and Annette M. Gower; a property at 72 Schoolside Drive, Scott Twp., for $365,000.

STATE TAX LIENS

■ Clarks Summit University, 538 Venard Road, Clarks Sum­mit; $9,077.

■ Mark A. and Mary Ann Toth, 411 Waverly Ave., Clarks Sum­mit; $1,361.03.

■ Gil and Cherilee Murray, 101 Marcaby Lane, South Abington Twp.; $4,762.09.

■ Ayers Country Market, 1811 Red Barn Village Road, Suite 5, Clarks Summit; $18,606.14.

■ Cory Dennebaum, 2328 Cherry Hill Road, Clarks Sum­mit; $687.50.

DIVORCE SOUGHT

■ Rachel Dougherty, South Abington Twp., v. Bryan Kerns, Factoryville; married Sept. 30, 2017, in Wyoming County; Tim­othy Corbett, attorney.

ESTATE FILED

■ Horace W. Davies, Ransom Twp., letters testamentary to Joyce T. Davies, 2427 Red Oak Drive, Clarks Summit.