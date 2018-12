Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Danielle Elizabeth Thomas and Eric Jason Loff Sr., both of Scott Twp.

■ Randall Todd Nichols Jr., Scott Twp., and Nicole Michele Passeri, Archbald.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Scott Plaza to Crown Scott Township Holdings LLC; a property in Scott Twp. for $3.4 million.

■ Pedmar Inc. to 81 Ventures LLC; a property in Scott Twp. for $600,000.

■ Walter J. and Rebecca Ann Lechowski, Scott Twp., to Linda and Kenneth Nestor, Greenfield Twp.; a property in Scott Twp. for $100,800.

■ Richard A. Sr. and Gina M. Arcuri, South Abington Twp., to Kevin and Jessica Black, Clarks Summit; a property at 1149 Audobon Drive, South Abington Twp., for $280,000.

■ George Stephen Collins Jr., Waverly Twp., to Michael P. and Megan A. Barrett, Clarks Sum­mit; a property at 8 Starlight Drive, Waverly Twp., for $275,000.

■ Joseph F. Kaczmarek, Schwenksville, to Ruth Elaine Edmondson, Tunkhannock; a property at 210 Grand Ave., Clarks Summit, for $137,500.

■ Robert D’Alessandri and Beatrice Heveran, Temecula, Calif., to Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter Inc., South Abington Twp.; property in Dalton and La Plume Twp. for $630,000.

■ Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc., c/o Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Frederick, Md., to David S. and Ilena C. Koehler, Clarks Summit; a property at 203 Tulip Circle, Clarks Summit, for $100,000.

■ Anil K. and Manju Verma to Christopher Babcock and Yajaira Suarez; a property at 138 Carol Drive, Clarks Summit, for $224,000.

■ Peter G. Loftus, by his agent, Christine Jeske, Clarks Summit; and Julia C. Loftus, by her agent, Mary Elizabeth Perron, Falmouth, Maine, to Paul D. and Christopher J. Griffing, Waverly Twp.; a property at 104 Academy St., Waverly Twp., for $140,000.

■ PNC Bank, Pittsburgh, to Brian and Phyllis J. Lanza; a property at 2258 Port Royal Road, Newton Twp., for $53,000.

ESTATES FILED

■ Robert N. Eckersley, 950 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Richard L. Eckersley, CPA, 434 Lackawanna Ave., Suite 300, Scranton.

■ John J. Falbo, 575 Heart Lake Road, Scott Twp., letters of administration to Salvatore J. Falbo, 59 Canaan St., Carbondale.

■ Paul E. Homnick, also known as Paul E. Homnick Sr., 300 N. State St., Clarks Summit, letters of administration to Paul E. Homnick Jr., 402 Apache Drive, Shickshinny.

STATE TAX LIENS

■ Andrew D. Walker, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $5,513.93.

■ 1st Financial Investments Inc., 116 N. State St., Clarks Summit; $11,618.81.

■ Steven and Jennifer Millan, 15035 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit; $1,279.95.

■ Corey B. Jobs, 419 N. Turnpike Road, Dalton; $3,207.92.

■ Stephen R. Doty, 2209 Cherry Hill Road, Clarks Summit; $1,221.06.

■ Judith A. Bernosky, 80 Parkland Drive, Clarks Summit; $14,534.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

■ Summit Site Contractors Inc., 910 Edella Road, South Abington Twp.; $44,483.89.

■ James J. Grippi, 1697 Layton Road, Scott Twp.; $30,313.05.

LAWSUIT

■ Rona and Victor T. Covalesky, 9 Seminary Road, West Abington Twp., v. David Green Jr., 140 Carpenter Road, Factoryville, and Fred W. Eckel Sons, 1647 Falls Road, Clarks Summit, seeking in excess of $50,000, plus interest and costs, for injuries suffered Nov. 24, 2017, in an automobile accident on West Abington Road, West Abington Twp.; Vincent S. Cimini, attorney.