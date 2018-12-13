Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Dylan Jon Degilio and Kristen Marie Dangelo, both of South Abington Twp.

■ John P. Calia and Efimia Kamintzis, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

■ Joseph R. and Barbara Mangiaracina to Larry Whitehead and Daisha Ellis; a property in Benton Twp. for $392,000.

■ Margaret E. and Michael Roberto, St. Augustine, Fla., to Grant L. Debnam and Heather K. Cortese, Clarks Summit; a property at 212 Windsor Way, Roaring Brook Twp., for $405,000.

■ Michael J. and Stacey Stuenzi, Dalton, to Matthew J. Kupchunas Jr., Tunkhannock; a property at 479 N. Turnpike Road, Dalton, for $195,000.

■ FSS10 Realty LLC to RSE Realty LLC; a property at 503 Summit Ave., South Abington Twp, for $175,000.

■ Raymond R. Listanski, Clarks Summit, to Timothy and Susan Dukin, Verona, Wis.; a property at 68 Parkland Drive, Building 31, South Abington Twp., for $216,000.

■ Kenneth D. and Katherine Price, Newton Twp., to Jeffrey and Tammy Brown, Newton Twp.; a property at 9135 Valley View Drive, Newton Twp., for $50,000.

■ Scott T. and Aimee J. Hall, Scott Twp., to Jennifer S. Green, Lackawanna County; a property at 1447 Layton Road, Scott Twp., for $127,500.

■ Stanley L. Jr. and Nancy A. Konopka, North Abington Twp., to Darlene Pallien, Clarks Summit; a property at 107 Bonnie Drive, North Abington Twp., for $169,500.

■ James and Ashley C. Sohns, Scott Twp., to Michael M. Thomas Jr., South Abington Twp.; a property in North Abington Twp. for $60,000.

■ U.S. Bank National Association, Salt Lake City, Utah, to B&M Property Development LLC, Dunmore; a property at 507 Locust Lane, South Abington Twp., for $101,000.

■ Michael Ciuccoli to Terri L. Crambo; a property at 447 Commerce Drive, Scott Twp., for $178,000.

■ Pamela Anne Bailey, Dalton, to Alissa McGuigan Phillips and Jeffrey Christopher Phillips, Clarks Summit; a property at 331 Stanton Road, Benton Twp., for $175,000.

■ Joann Serino to Randy and Ashey Beck; a property in Scott Twp. for $35,500.

ESTATES FILED

■ Alice O. Becker, also known as Alice Olympia Becker, 529 Woodcrest Drive, South Abington Twp., letters of administration to Stephanie Sawchak, same address.

■ Luciana D. Suraci, 111 Belmont Ave., Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Anthony D. Suraci, 1415 Huntington Lane, Dalton.