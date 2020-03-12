MARRIAGE LICENSES
• Ian Edward Pompey, South Abington Twp., and Emily Ann Gontarski, Hallstead.
• Darryl Lynn Benedict Jr. and Maria Garbarino, both of Clarks Summit.
PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS
• Angelo D. and Debra J. Curmaci to Dannielle Hickok; a property in Benton Twp. for $231,000.
• Lawrence Shepulski, Lackawanna County, to Rae Rudzinski, Lackawanna County; a property in Newton Twp. for $127,000.
• John J. Cherundolo, attorney-in-fact for Shirley M. Hunter, Montrose, to Angelo Guzzi Jr., Pottsville; parcels in South Abington Twp. for $50,000.
• Brook Coyer, now by marriage Brook Rosetti, and Gregory Rosetti, Clarks Summit, to Jane J. and Richard E. Bovard, Lackawanna County; a property at 46 Parkland Drive, Building 34, South Abington Twp., for $235,000.
• Patricia M. Mikolon to William J. Cohick; a property at 86 Wemberly Hills Road, Scott Twp., for $180,500.
• Marie Bieryla, South Abington Twp., to Joshua Drew and Andrea Leigh Carey, Binghamton, N.Y.; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $228,500.
• CBJBC LLC, Clarks Summit, to William F. III and Emily Dillon, Covington Twp.; a property at 302 Marion St., Clarks Summit, for $278,500.
• Jack D. and Leah Hamm to Kimberly Portanova Feibus; two parcels at 104 Grandview St., Clarks Summit, for $205,000.
ESTATES FILED
• Mark P. Moran, 2438 Route 107, P.O. Box 281, Fleetville, letters of administration to Kelly Moran, 12 Laurel Drive, Scott Twp.
• Laurie Wall Callahan, 430 Dogwood Drive, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Megan L. Callahan, 9 Dorchester Circle, Marlton, N.J.; and Patrick T. Callahan, 1503 W. Erie St., Apt. 2, Chicago.
• Theolinde Maria Grosch, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Arianne Singer, 2600 Oro Vista Road, NW, Albuquerque, N.M.
• Clesta Trivelpiece, 215 Willowbrook, 150 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Ronald D. Hayden, 1032 Lake Henry Road, Lake Ariel.
DIVORCES SOUGHT
• Kristin Svoboda, Clarks Summit, v. Paul Svoboda, Clarks Summit; married Aug. 24, 2002, in Clarks Summit; pro se.
• Kevin Bidwell, Lackawanna County, v. Stephanie Bidwell, Moosic; married April 10, 2007, in Clarks Summit; pro se.
LAWSUIT
• JoAnn Weiss, 1201 Summit Pointe, Scranton, v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, 2601 N. Third St., Harrisburg, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, State Office Building, 400 Market St., Harrisburg, seeking in excess of $50,000, plus all costs and other relief deemed just on two counts, for injuries suffered Aug. 14, 2019, in a fall at Lackawanna State Park, 1839 N. Abington Road, North Abington Twp.; Marc I. Simon, attorney.