Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Ian Edward Pompey, South Abington Twp., and Emily Ann Gontarski, Hallstead.

• Darryl Lynn Benedict Jr. and Maria Garbarino, both of Clarks Summit.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Angelo D. and Debra J. Curmaci to Dannielle Hickok; a property in Benton Twp. for $231,000.

• Lawrence Shepulski, Lackawanna County, to Rae Rudzinski, Lackawanna County; a property in Newton Twp. for $127,000.

• John J. Cherundolo, attorney-in-fact for Shirley M. Hunter, Montrose, to Angelo Guzzi Jr., Pottsville; parcels in South Abington Twp. for $50,000.

• Brook Coyer, now by marriage Brook Rosetti, and Gregory Rosetti, Clarks Summit, to Jane J. and Richard E. Bovard, Lackawanna County; a property at 46 Parkland Drive, Building 34, South Abington Twp., for $235,000.

• Patricia M. Mikolon to William J. Cohick; a property at 86 Wemberly Hills Road, Scott Twp., for $180,500.

• Marie Bieryla, South Abington Twp., to Joshua Drew and Andrea Leigh Carey, Binghamton, N.Y.; two parcels in South Abington Twp. for $228,500.

• CBJBC LLC, Clarks Summit, to William F. III and Emily Dillon, Covington Twp.; a property at 302 Marion St., Clarks Summit, for $278,500.

• Jack D. and Leah Hamm to Kimberly Portanova Feibus; two parcels at 104 Grandview St., Clarks Summit, for $205,000.

ESTATES FILED

• Mark P. Moran, 2438 Route 107, P.O. Box 281, Fleetville, letters of administration to Kelly Moran, 12 Laurel Drive, Scott Twp.

• Laurie Wall Callahan, 430 Dogwood Drive, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Megan L. Callahan, 9 Dorchester Circle, Marlton, N.J.; and Patrick T. Callahan, 1503 W. Erie St., Apt. 2, Chicago.

• Theolinde Maria Grosch, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Arianne Singer, 2600 Oro Vista Road, NW, Albuquerque, N.M.

• Clesta Trivelpiece, 215 Willowbrook, 150 Edella Road, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Ronald D. Hayden, 1032 Lake Henry Road, Lake Ariel.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Kristin Svoboda, Clarks Summit, v. Paul Svoboda, Clarks Summit; married Aug. 24, 2002, in Clarks Summit; pro se.

• Kevin Bidwell, Lackawanna County, v. Stephanie Bidwell, Moosic; married April 10, 2007, in Clarks Summit; pro se.

LAWSUIT

• JoAnn Weiss, 1201 Summit Pointe, Scranton, v. Common­wealth of Pennsylvania, 2601 N. Third St., Harrisburg, and Com­monwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, State Office Building, 400 Market St., Harris­burg, seeking in excess of $50,000, plus all costs and other relief deemed just on two counts, for injuries suffered Aug. 14, 2019, in a fall at Lacka­wanna State Park, 1839 N. Abington Road, North Abington Twp.; Marc I. Simon, attorney.