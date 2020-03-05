Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Erica Joan Dymond; two parcels at 118 Gentilly Drive, Clarks Summit, for $253,000.

• Leonard A. and Karen Schab, Scott Twp., to Neena Hurley, Taylor; a property at 119 Jefferson St., Taylor, for $80,000.

• Diversified Trust Co. Inc., trustee of the Darryll M. Ceccoli Residuary Trust, sole member of Abington Enterprises LLC, formerly known as Abington Enterprises Inc., formerly known as DMC Service Corp., and on behalf of Abington Enterprises Inc., Atlanta, to RXS Realty LLC, Olyphant; a property in South Abington Twp. for $112,750.

• David Alexander Hiller, executor of the estate of John R. Hiller, Dalton, to Rock Rental Homes LLC, Lake Ariel; a property at 118 Brookside Road, Dalton, for $60,000.

• Anthony Stephen Duboski, as trustee of the Virginia M. Duboski Irrevocable Trust, Newton Twp., to Roy and Tatiana Chesnut, Franklin, Tenn.; a property in Newton Twp. for $543,000.

• KMK Real Estate LLC, Nicholson, to Dogwood Rentals LLC, Scranton; a property at 212-214 Depot St., Clarks Summit, for $260,000.

• F. Warren Breig Jr., Dalton, to Leonard P. Jr. and Laura P. Frieder, Dalton; a property in Dalton for $47,170.

• Ashley A. Shamus and Michael L. Kerrick, Scott Twp., to Steven Sr. and Kimberly J. Floyd, Lackawanna County; a property at 1453 Layton Road, Scott Twp., for $147,000.

• Diana P.E. Callender, South Abington Twp., to Virginia Duboski Irrevocable Trust, South Abington Twp.; a property at 95 Wyndham Road, South Abington Twp., for $362,500.

• Quinn P. Conaboy and Lauren Casparro-Conaboy, Clarks Summit, to Bailyn Allison Bench, South Abington Twp.; two parcels at 922 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, for $200,000.

• John Patrick McHale, Edgewater, Md., to Dalton Dickson Properties LLC, Dalton; parcels at 1309-1311 Clay Ave., Dunmore, for $140,400.

ESTATES FILED

• Lucy Pepe, also known as Lucia Pepe, 1169 Amherst St., Apt. 1, Scranton, letters testamentary to Nicholas Carlini, 107 Marcaby Lane, South Abington Twp.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Robert Joseph Rudzinski and Kelsey Bernice Gilroy, both of South Abington Twp.

• Kevin Pugh and Lana Lynn Fishel, both of Clarks Summit.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Todd Yurkovic, Scott Twp., v. Danielle Yurkovic, Blakely; married Aug. 28, 2010, in Scranton; pro se.

• Linda E. Webb, South Abington Twp., v. John A. Kulpak, Dalton; married Sept. 17, 1983, in Dalton; O’Malley, Harris, Durkin & Perry PC, attorneys.