PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• John T. and Denise Mary Plishka, Joseph S. and Debra Jean Plishka, Richard M. and Paula Ann Plishka, and Martin J. Plishka to Sean M. and Susanna J. Fricke, Lackawanna County; a property at 510 Harwood Ave., Clarks Summit, for $174,794.

■ Gregory W. and Paulette Morano to William O’Valent, trustee of the Wagon Wheel Trust; a parcel in Scott Twp., for $242,000.

■ Michael V. and Mary T. Lazar, Lackawanna County, to Joshua J. Ruddy, Lackawanna County; a property at 504 Hilltop Lane, South Abington Twp., for $196,000.

■ J. Peter and Rachel A. Winebrake, Clarks Summit, to Todd Allan and Kathleen Visneski, Clarks Summit; a property at 110 High St., Clarks Summit, for $275,000.

■ Raymond and Sandra Wascavage, Old Forge, to Liddic Enterprises LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 508 Maple St., Old Forge, for $37,000.

■ Andrew J. Summa, individually and as executor of the estate of Janet A. Summa, Dunmore, to East Lane Realty LLC, Clarks Summit; a property in Clarks Summit for $500,000.

■ Patricia and William Wagner, Moscow, to Hawk Enterprises LLC, Clarks Green; two parcels in Scranton for $250,000.

■ Nancy McCarthy, by her agent, Brian McCarthy, Clarks Summit, to J. Peter and Rachel A. Winebrake, Clarks Summit; a property at 75 Hedge Row Run, Clarks Summit, for $366,500.

■ Catherine Moran and Ralph Falcone, Farmingdale, N.Y., as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, to Sara Dellecave and Anthony Cimahosky; a property at 1007 Sunset Ave., Glenburn Twp., for $168,000.

■ Joshua R. and Sarah Braddell, Lackawanna County, to John N. and Lisa A. Schmidt, Lackawanna County; a property at 112 Jennifer Drive, South Abington Twp., for $249,500.

■ John N. and Lisa A. Schmidt, South Abington Twp., to Thomas R. Jr. and Nicole M. Ralicke, Scranton; a property at 502 Leach St., South Abington Twp., for $174,000.

■ Susan Keisling, executrix of the estate of Jeanette Brown, also known as Jeanette R. Brown, to Emma Georgia Thompson, Jim Thorpe; a property at 107 Upper Knapp Road, Clarks Summit, for $163,000.

■ Jerard A. Butala and Alison Duffy, Clarks Summit, to Daniel and Mari Walker, and Leonard and Joanne Deutchman, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 519 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, for $312,000.

■ Tara and Patrick Houlihan, and Thomas J. Phillips, life tenant, by his agent, Sharon K. Phillips, to Jerard Butala and Alison Duffy; a property at 221 Ashmore Ave., Clarks Summit, for $195,000.

■ Gravel LLC, Clarks Summit, to Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc., South Abington Twp.; a property in South Abington Twp. for $30,000.

■ Daniel Kostick, also known as Daniel P. Kostick, and Janet Kostick, also known as Janet M. Kostick, West Hazleton, to KARF Ltd., South Abington Twp.; two parcels at 335 S. Blakely St., Dunmore, for $400,000.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

■ Richard Merle Travis Jr. and Mary Jo Solack, both of Clarks Summit.

■ Augustine Joseph Angelicola, Shavertown, and Carrie Ann Thorne, Clarks Summit.

ESTATES FILED

■ Barbara Nancarrow, also known as Barbara J. Nancarrow, 100 Linwood Ave., Scranton, letters testamentary to John J. McGee, 400 Spruce St., Suite 302, Scranton, and Mary Ann Williams, 218 Lily Lake Road, Dalton.

■ Scott Dickman, 208 W. Main St., Dalton, letters of administration to Leah Dickman, same address.