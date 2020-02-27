Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

•Benjamin T. Hannon Jr., South Abington Twp., to Joseph Anthony Traino Jr., Archbald; a property at 814 Jane Lane, South Abington Twp., for $179,000.

• James D. Scott and Teresa Scott Elechko, co-executors of the estate of Dominic R. Scott, to Michael Joseph and Kaitlin May, Clarks Summit; a property at 311 Knapp Road, Clarks Summit, for $120,000.

• Barbara A. Cunion and Jacqueline Hunt, co-executors of the estate of Francis Cunion, Newton Twp., to Stephen A. Borel, Meshoppen; a property in Clarks Summit for $25,000.

• Epiroc Drilling Solutions LLC, formerly known as Atlas Copsco Drilling Solutions Inc., successor by conversion to Atlas Copsco Drilling Solutions Inc., to Red Line Resources LLC; a property at 946 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., for $1,300,000.

• James T. and Kathleen Bryan, South Abington Twp., to Benjamin Thomas Hannon Jr., South Abington Twp.; a property at 707 Epirus Hill Road, South Abington Twp., for $246,900.

• Leach Hill Investment Group LLC, Clarks Summit, to Julio Ortiz-Perez, Scranton; a property at 2406 Jackson St., Scranton, for $49,900.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Kelsie Richardson, North Abington Twp., v. Donald Richardson III, Jefferson Twp.; married Sept. 13, 2014, in Dalton; Judith Lewis, attorney.

• Mallory K. Evans, Peckville, v. William L. Evans Jr., Scranton; married Oct. 30, 2010, in Clarks Summit; John T. O’Malley, attorney.

• Kelly Anne Wolfe, Chinchilla, v. Bradley Daniel Glynn, Clarks Summit; married Sept. 13, 2014, in Scranton; pro se.

ESTATE FILED

• Rachel Marie Mills, also known as Rachel M. Mills and Rachel Mills, 1303 Applewood Acres, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Brian Mills, 827 Edella Road, South Abington Twp.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

• Jason Rought and M. Lyons, 41 Chapman Lake Road, Scott Twp.; $16,629.01.

STATE TAX LIENS

• Shaun M. Wettstein, 33 Abington Gardens Drive, Clarks Summit; $1,713.

• Amy T. Engles, 4 Maria Lane, Scott Twp.; $987.